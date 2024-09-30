Dolphins vs. Titans live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch 'MNF'

Two AFC teams desperate for a win face off in Miami this Monday night, as the Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is still on injured reserve after suffering a concussion in Week 2, and instead of Skylar Thompson under center, it will be former Raven Tyler Huntley. He faces a defense that gave up 30 points last week to the Jordan Love-less Green Bay Packers, and will also be without star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons due to an elbow injury.

These two teams faced off in prime time last year, with the Titans upsetting the Dolphins, 28-27, as 13.5-point underdogs. It was the largest upset based on spread in the NFL in 2023. Will Levis will need to take care of the football if he wants to win his second straight vs. Miami. He has turned the ball over eight times in three contests, which is a main reason why Tennessee is sitting at 0-3.

As for the Dolphins, head coach Mike McDaniel will want to get Tyreek Hill more involved on offense. The Dolphins are now 1-5 without Tagovailoa in the starting lineup, and Hill has yet to catch a touchdown in those six contests. He's also averaging just 68.5 receiving yards per game with quarterbacks not named Tagovailoa, down from the 107.0 he averages per game with Tagovailoa.

Will the Dolphins find the win column with their third quarterback of the season, or are the Titans poised for another upset win in Magic City? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens.

Where to watch



Date: Monday, Sep. 30 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Odds: Dolphins -2.5, O/U 37 (Odds courtesy of SportsLine consensus)