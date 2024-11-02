The New England Patriots will get their starting quarterback back under center this week. The Patriots announced Saturday that Drake Maye has passed through the concussion protocol, clearing the way for him to start on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Maye began the season as the backup behind veteran Jacoby Brissett, even as head coach Jerod Mayo admitted that Maye out-performed Brissett during the preseason. But after the team slumped to a 1-4 start with Brissett operating the offense, scoring 20 points or fewer in each game, Mayo made the switch to the rookie in Week 6.

Maye went a combined 46 of 70 for 519 yards, 5 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in his two starts against the Texans and Jaguars, though the Patriots lost both games. He was concussed early in the team's Week 8 game against the Jets, with Brissett relieving him and playing the rest of the game and having his own best performance of the year.

The Pats have clearly moved on to the Maye era, though, and the rookie will resume his place as the starter after being cleared by an independent neurologist and passing through the protocol.

The Titans have allowed the fewest yards and fewest passing yards in the NFL this season -- although they have already passed their bye week -- but rank just 29th in points allowed and have only forced three turnovers all year. Just one team has surpassed even 200 yards through the air against Tennessee, though, indicating that Maye could be in for a tough test in his return from the head injury.