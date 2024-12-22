LANDOVER, Md. -- Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was disqualified in the second half of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. Gardner-Johnson was ruled with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during the third quarter after saying some words to Commanders players following a Zack Baun forced fumble that resulted in the Commanders' fourth turnover of the game.

This was Gardner-Johnson's second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the game, which by rule, means an automatic ejection from the contest. Gardner-Johnson had an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty at the end of the first quarter, the first of the two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties he received in the game.

After being ruled out of the game, Gardner-Johnson gave the double middle finger to the crowd.

The Eagles safety was clearly frustrated after his removal from the game, which may have resulted in his penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct earlier. Gardner-Johnson was called for a penalty after getting punched by Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown following a Jayden Daniels completion to Terry McLaurin (which the Commanders were called for illegal motion on the play). The punch knocked Gardner-Johnson's helmet off, but Gardner-Johnson was called for the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Gardner-Johnson didn't have any unsportsmanlike conduct penalties heading into the game. He is now tied for second in the NFL with two, one behind Eagles teammate Jalen Carter for the league lead.