As the Philadelphia Eagles search for their next head coach, they've turned their attention to one of the most coveted young candidates on the market. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team recently interviewed Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who's either spoken with or drawn interest from nearly every club with a head coaching vacancy.

The 31-year-old Brady has just one year of experience as an NFL coordinator, overseeing the Panthers' offense in 2020 after a headlining year as LSU's passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. But as a former Sean Payton pupil, spending 2017-2018 as a New Orleans Saints offensive assistant, he's widely regarded as an up-and-coming leader on that side of the ball.

Brady also has some area connections, graduating from Penn State and spending two years assisting the Nittany Lions offense.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are expected to give special attention to offensive head coaching candidates. Owner Jeffrey Lurie has long championed offensive leaders, with his last three hires (Andy Reid, Chip Kelly, Doug Pederson) all hailing from that side of the ball. The team has reportedly eyed several other offensive candidates since dismissing Pederson, including Tennessee Titans coordinator Arthur Smith, internal assistant head coach Duce Staley and Ohio State coach Ryan Day.