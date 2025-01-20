PHILADELPHIA -- The snow didn't stick on Lincoln Financial Field until the third quarter of the divisional-round playoff game, yet the snowstorm that hit the Philadelphia region was progressing over the course of Sunday afternoon.

The grass was easily visible in the first half of the Eagles' 28-22 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, starting to get white as the game moved forward. By the middle of the third quarter, the field was covered in white as inches of snow piled onto the ground. Add in the swirling wins, freezing temperatures and blowing snow, the game was memorable for the Philadelphia Eagles fans in attendance.

For the players actually participating in the game, not so much.

"I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy," Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said afterward. "That was not fun. That wasn't fun at all. Tough game, tough conditions, but made the most of it."

One Eagles player even took the playing conditions one step further, comparing the playing surface to a foreign one that wasn't so appealing.

"The shit just kept getting higher and higher," Eagles pass rusher Josh Sweat said about the snow piling up. "Did you all just see me cleaning my damn cleats every step? I ain't really slipping like that. But it was -- I rather play on that shitty Brazil field again before playing on that again.

The conditions weren't ideal for players at multiple positions on the Eagles roster, showing how tricky the elements actually were as the snow powdered down throughout the second half. Playing in the NFL is already a tough task, especially at a high level.

Add inches of snow to the equation and the job becomes even harder.

"That shit was hard," Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said. "That's the hardest ... because you don't know what you wanna do -- especially playing my position. I don't know what the other position is, but playing corner in that type of weather? You gotta get it down there and beat the receiver to win the route. It's already hard to win [the route] in great conditions."

Only a few players seemed to be affected by the snow in a positive way. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was one of them, even if he had a fumble as the snow was coming down hard into the playing surface. Stafford was 13 of 22 for 169 yards with a passing touchdown in the fourth quarter -- when the snow wrecked havoc upon the stadium.

"When the snow was here, we was like, OK they may not try to throw the ball as much," Slay said. "Staff was throwing the shit out of the ball. He doesn't give a damn about the conditions. It needed to be just snowing on him and just let everybody else [play on the dry field.] He was slinging that (ball) today."

Blocking defenders was also a challenge with inches of snow on the ground. Landon Dickerson never played in a snow game before, yet the experience was one he wouldn't forget either way.

"It was kind of figuring out (if) you kind of change your steps," Dickerson said. "Your footing gets a little slippery, so how you step and how you're moving changes a little bit.

"When it started accumulating and sticking on the ground, you could tell the difference. ... Some plays we had to get up, run and stop quick and it's like maybe those aren't the best plays to run right now. ...We're constantly talking back and forth about, what can we get to? What can we do to make adjustments?"

While the snow wasn't an ideal experience for the players, it was still a memorable one. This will go down as one of the top moments in Eagles history, because of the weather and what was at stake.

This city still talks about Steve Van Buren's touchdown in the driving snow to win the 1948 NFL Championship. "Snow Bowl II" will have the same effect in Philadelphia.

"I wish I could take a picture in my head of everything on that field," Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter said. "Hope they got some good pictures I can keep in my memory so I can send to my grandma, send to my mom. It was a lot of fun."