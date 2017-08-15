Eagles reportedly release Ryan Mathews, save $4 million

The former first-round pick has struggled with injuries throughout his career

Two offseasons ago, the Eagles signed Ryan Mathews days after Frank Gore left a deal on the table in Philly to join the Colts. On Tuesday, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are parting ways with Mathews, the Chargers' 2010 first-round pick whose career has been marred by injuries and inconsistency.

The move will save the Eagles $4 million, reports the Philadelphia Enquirer's Jeff McClane.

Mathews, who played in 13 games last season and rushed for 661 yards and eight touchdowns, missed the entire offseason while recovering from neck surgery. Mathews' best year came in 2013 when he rushed for 1,255 yards and six scores while with the Chargers.

The Eagles signed LeGarrette Blount this offseason and he's coming off a 1,161-yard, 18-touchdown effort in New England. Blount's arrival made Mathews -- and his contract -- expendable, and he joins a depth chart that includes Darren Sproles and Donnel Pumphrey, the rookie whom the team holds in high regard despite struggling in his preseason debut.

