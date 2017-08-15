Eagles reportedly release Ryan Mathews, save $4 million
The former first-round pick has struggled with injuries throughout his career
Two offseasons ago, the Eagles signed Ryan Mathews days after Frank Gore left a deal on the table in Philly to join the Colts. On Tuesday, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are parting ways with Mathews, the Chargers' 2010 first-round pick whose career has been marred by injuries and inconsistency.
The move will save the Eagles $4 million, reports the Philadelphia Enquirer's Jeff McClane.
Mathews, who played in 13 games last season and rushed for 661 yards and eight touchdowns, missed the entire offseason while recovering from neck surgery. Mathews' best year came in 2013 when he rushed for 1,255 yards and six scores while with the Chargers.
The Eagles signed LeGarrette Blount this offseason and he's coming off a 1,161-yard, 18-touchdown effort in New England. Blount's arrival made Mathews -- and his contract -- expendable, and he joins a depth chart that includes Darren Sproles and Donnel Pumphrey, the rookie whom the team holds in high regard despite struggling in his preseason debut.
-
Jackson prefers players don't protest
The Browns coach respects the right to protest but would prefer that his players don't do...
-
Ezekiel Elliott continues to practice
It's business as usual for Elliott, who faces a six-game suspension to open the season
-
Brady won't compare 2017 Pats to 2007
Brady isn't interested in looking back, he's only interested in the upcoming season
-
Young Falcons defense built to be great
A roster stocked with fast, above-average athletes won't be below average for long
-
Roger Goodell talks anthem protests
The NFL commissioner had some interesting things to say about the latest anthem protests
-
49ers legend makes practice cameo
This is what happens when a 54-year-old Hall of Famer shows up at your practice
Add a Comment