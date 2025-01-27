Saquon Barkley has propelled the Philadelphia Eagles all season, and that continued Sunday in the NFC Championship, where the Pro Bowler scored three touchdowns in a 55-23 victory. Barkley's heroics didn't just punch the Eagles' ticket to Super Bowl LIX, either. It also secured him an added payday.

As CBS Sports contributor and former NFL agent Joel Corry noted Sunday, Barkley will receive a $250,000 incentive for eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards and winning an NFC Championship in his debut Eagles season. He'll also see his 2025 and 2026 base salaries escalate by $250,000 each as a result of Sunday's win.

Barkley originally signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the Eagles last March, after his six-year tenure with the New York Giants came to an end. He proceeded to post career numbers as Philadelphia's top offensive weapon, becoming just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for at least 2,000 yards. He ended the 2024 regular season just 101 yards shy of breaking Eric Dickerson's all-time single-season mark.

Barkley figures to have additional opportunities to up his earnings in Philadelphia with Super Bowl LIX now on tap.