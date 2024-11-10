It's safe to say Saquon Barkley was one of the most impactful signings of the offseason. The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a 6-2 start, and their three-year, $37.75 million investment is a big reason why.

Barkley's 1,071 scrimmage yards in 2024 rank second in the NFL through nine weeks, and he has the fifth-most rushing yards in a player's first eight career games with a team all-time (925). Barkley has rushed for 100 yards in three straight games now, and will look to make it four straight vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

This week, Barkley sat down with Nate Burleson of "The NFL Today," and discussed how he's changed from his New York Giants days to his Philadelphia Eagles days. Barkley revealed that one of the biggest differences from 2023 to 2024 is the comfortability he has since he's financially secure.

"It was like, I got the guaranteed money that I want, I got the contract that I want. The last three or four years, I've been on a one-year deal. I can go back to playing ball," Barkley said. "Yeah I'm jumping over people again because I got money. I have security, I have financial security.

That financial security is allowing Barkley to play free.

"I feel like when I play free and I'm locked in, I'm one of the best."

Catch Barkley's full interview with Burleson on CBS at 12 p.m. ET.