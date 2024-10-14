The Eagles have played five games this season and if you've been watching those games, you may have noticed that they always seem to get off to a slow start.

During their 20-16 win over the Browns on Sunday, the Eagles didn't score any points in the first quarter, which continues an ugly trend for them: They haven't scored a SINGLE first quarter point all season. This marks the first time in 90 years that the Eagles have gone through their first five games of the year without scoring a point in the first quarter.

The last time the Eagles went through a drought like this came in their second year of existence back in 1934. During that season, they didn't end up scoring a first quarter point until their seventh game. The Eagles could tie that futile mark if they don't score any first quarter points in Week 7 against the Giants.

That's only one wild stat from Week 6. So that else happened?

Let's check out 13 more of the wildest stats from Week 6 (via CBS Sports research):