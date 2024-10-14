The Eagles have played five games this season and if you've been watching those games, you may have noticed that they always seem to get off to a slow start.
During their 20-16 win over the Browns on Sunday, the Eagles didn't score any points in the first quarter, which continues an ugly trend for them: They haven't scored a SINGLE first quarter point all season. This marks the first time in 90 years that the Eagles have gone through their first five games of the year without scoring a point in the first quarter.
The last time the Eagles went through a drought like this came in their second year of existence back in 1934. During that season, they didn't end up scoring a first quarter point until their seventh game. The Eagles could tie that futile mark if they don't score any first quarter points in Week 7 against the Giants.
That's only one wild stat from Week 6. So that else happened?
Let's check out 13 more of the wildest stats from Week 6 (via CBS Sports research):
- Cowboys get historically embarrassed. The Cowboys' 47-9 loss to the Lions marked the largest home loss under Jerry Jones, who bought the team in 1989. They also trailed 27-6 at halftime, making them just the second team in NFL history to trail by 15 points or more at halftime in four straight home games. The Cowboys have also now allowed 167 total points in their last four home games, which is the most in a four-game home span since the Oilers gave up 176 from 1972 to 1973.
- Cowboys-Lions ends with a scorigami. The 47-9 final score marked the first time that score has ever happened in the NFL. It was the 1,087th unique final score in NFL history. There have been three scorigamis in the NFL this year and the Cowboys have now been involved in two of them.
- High-flying Lions. With 47 points against the Cowboys, the Lions have now scored at least 40 points in back-to-back games for the first time since 1962. That Lions team went 11-3, but didn't make the playoffs because only one team from their division advanced to the postseason.
- Ravens train keeps rolling. With 176 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Commanders, the Ravens are now the second team in the Super Bowl era to rush for at least 150 yards and one rushing TD in their first six games of a season. The only other team to pull that off was the 1971 Raiders.
- Lamar Jackson makes move past Cam Newton. With 40 yards against the Commanders, Lamar Jackson has now moved past Cam Newton for second place on the NFL's all-time list for most rushing yards by a quarterback. Jackson is at 5,661 while Newton is 5,628.
- King Henry is keeping Hall of Fame company. Derrick Henry finished with 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Washington, marking the 20th time in his career he's rushed for at least 100 yards and two touchdowns. He's now just the the fourth player in NFL history to accomplish that feat in 20 different games and every other player who did it eventually was inducted to the Hall of Fame: Jim Brown (25 games), LaDainian Tomlinson (25) and Emmitt Smith (21).
- Caleb Williams in uncharted territory. With the Bears improving to 4-2, Caleb Williams became the first No. 1 overall pick in the common draft era (1966) to lead his team to a 4-2 record during his rookie year. With his performance against the Jaguars, Williams also became just the second rookie to complete 75% of his passes while throwing at least four touchdowns and rushing for at least 50 yards. Williams joins Robert Griffin III, who did it in Week 11 of the 2012 season.
- Buccaneers big day. The Bucs piled up 594 yards against the Saints, which set the franchise record for most yards in a game. The previous mark was set in 2020 when the Bucs totaled 588 yards in a game with Tom Brady at QB. The Bucs also became just the fifth team in NFL history to throw for at least 300 yards and rush for at least 275 yards in the same game.
- Kings of the North. Through six weeks, the NFC North has a combined record of 17-5, which is the best record by any division through Week 6 since at least 1970. Also, all four teams in the NFC North have at least four wins through the first six weeks, which marks the first time that's happened since the divisions were realigned in 2002.
- Saints find new way to lose. With their loss to the Bucs, the Saints became the first team since the 1950 Colts to lose by at least 24 points despite scoring at least 27 points and intercepting at least three passes.
- Cole Kmet plays two positions. The Bears tight end had a wild day in London. Not only did he catch two touchdown passes, but he also served as the long snapper on extra points after Chicago starter Greg Daly went down with an injury.
- Prime time woes continue for Daniel Jones. With the Giants' 17-7 loss to the Bengals on Sunday night, Jones is now 1-14 in his career in prime time, which is the worst record of any QB who has at least five starts in prime time since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. Jones is now 0-2 on the season in prime time games, but he'll get another chance to pick up a win in Week 8 when the Giants play the Steelers on "Monday Night Football."
- Maye Daye. In his first career start, Drake Maye made some history. Not only did the Patriots rookie throw three touchdown passes, but he also led the team in rushing with 38 yards, making him the first QB to lead his team in rushing AND throw for at least 3 TD passes in his first career start since at least 1950.