Eagles Training Camp: Carson Wentz, DeSean Jackson developing chemistry

The Philadelphia Eagles haven't had a deep threat wide receiver as dynamic as DeSean Jackson since ... DeSean Jackson. Philadelphia released Jackson five years ago, just as he was entering his prime and coming off his best season in an Eagles uniform. The Eagles tried to move on from Jackson with other deep ball wide receivers over the years (Dorial Green-Beckham, Torrey Smith and Mike Wallace to name a few), but neither could produce the game-breaking impact Jackson had when the ball wound up in his hands.

Jackson is back in Philadelphia five years after his exile in one of the biggest reunions in Philadelphia sports history. Not only is Jackson still one of the best deep ball wide receivers in the NFL, the 32-year old is determined to finish what he started when he was drafted by the Eagles 11 years ago.

"He's a little bigger than the last time I coached him. But he's still DeSean," said Eagles head coach Doug Pederson at the conclusion of training camp Monday. "He's a veteran player that knows how to play the game ... just because of the way he trains in the off-season. A track guy that still works on his craft, works on his speed, so I'm not surprised that he still has that level of speed still left in the tank."

Jackson has the numbers to back up that claim as one of the best deep ball receivers in the game. Since he entered the league in 2008, Jackson has led the league in yards per catch four times and has a career yards per catch average of 17.4 (the best among active NFL players). Since Jackson's first stint with the Eagles, he has 233 catches for 4,144 yards (17.8 yards per catch) and 21 touchdowns.

Jackson had seven catches that went over 30 yards in 2018, four were for touchdowns. He finished with 41 catches for 774 yards and four touchdowns in 2018, leading the NFL with 18.9 yards per catch. Jackson has produced the most 60-plus-yard receiving touchdowns in NFL history (24) and ranks second in 50-plus-yard receiving touchdowns (29), trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (36). He also leads all NFL players in 40-plus-yard receptions (63) since 2008, further solidifying his status as one of the most productive receivers in the league.

On Monday morning, Jackson and Eagles franchise quarterback Carson Wentz had their best day together since training camp began. Jackson split double coverage on a designed play where Wentz found him for a long touchdown, showcasing how his ability to challenge any cornerback in the league can open up an offense.

Jackson also caught a designed bubble screen and eluded several defenders for a huge gain. His chemistry with Wentz is improving by the day, thanks to the numerous reps that aren't seen on the practice field.

"It's different playing with a guy like him, but it's definitely exciting at the same time," Wentz said. "That's why it takes a lot of communication, you know. Physical reps are second to none, but just talking through everything. I feel in a really good spot with him and I think we're going to just keep building."

There's still plenty Wentz and Jackson can work on before the Eagles' season opener on September 8, but the pair are on the right track toward being what the Eagles envisioned when they decided to bring Jackson back in March.

Jackson is on his way toward becoming the consistent deep threat Wentz has lacked since his rookie year. His ability to still provide big plays for an offense is why the Eagles are considered favorites by some to win their second Super Bowl in three years.

"You know every day it grows. Whether it's on the field and you're actually see it with live reps or after practice or off to the side between the reps during team drills and we're talking and we watch film together," Wentz said. "Chemistry grows in a million different ways, so to just get those opportunities on the field you see it and it's exciting for sure."

"Yeah, just still a work in progress. They made some plays today. It's great to see out on the practice field, and they spent some time even after practice kind of getting some throws, and that's what it takes," Pederson said. "You don't develop chemistry overnight. We start obviously in the off-season and progress through training camp and try to get them and all the skill positions together and try to be on the same page."