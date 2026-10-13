Micah Parsons is no longer in the NFC East after being traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2025 NFL season, but he still follows that division closely.

That means he was well aware that Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels failed to keep the clock running for a game-winning field goal attempt at the end of Washington's 27-27 tie vs. the New York Giants on Sunday. Naturally, he has a strong opinion about it.

"Jayden Daniels probably cost my man Dan Quinn his job, to be honest with you," Parsons said on Monday on his "The Edge" podcast on Bleacher Report. "To be honest with you. And, like, I'm a big Jayden Daniels fan. But the reality is, he probably cost a lot of people their jobs this past weekend."

Parsons feels the Commanders blew their chance to upset the first-place Giants on Sunday, and that it will cost Washington head coach Dan Quinn his job, with the team now out to a 1-3-1 start in 2026. The Commanders went 5-12 in 2025 with Daniels missing 10 games due to injury, a year after going 12-5 and reaching the NFC championship game.

It's worth noting Parsons isn't a neutral observer here, even though he is currently a Packer. Quinn was Parsons' defensive coordinator with the Cowboys during his first three NFL seasons, from 2021 to 2023, when Dallas won 12 games in three consecutive seasons. That's why Parsons refers to Quinn as his "OG" and said they would have hard conversations, whether they were "father to son or player to coach" in Dallas.

Parsons' cohost asked if he puts any of that glaring lack of awareness by Daniels and the offense on the Commanders 'coaching staff, and he doubled down on Daniels being the primary party at fault.

"All respectfully, we get coached so much on these situations that, like, I'm a defensive player, and this shit's programmed to me," Parsons said. "I even know what to do in those situations. There's no way I'm taking a sack with 14 seconds left and no timeouts...And, mind you, it'd be different if Jayden Daniels was a rookie. This is your third year. This is your third year. You've been to the NFC Championship game. You've been in big moments before. And to me, like even after a sack, you're casually getting up. ... He's not even urgently getting up. ... That is disgusting, bro."

The 27-year-old edge rusher is well aware of how people squarely pin wins and losses on a team's starting quarterback. As someone who also recently went through a messy contract negotiation with the Cowboys, Parsons is also well aware that NFL players are extension-eligible after their third NFL season. That means Daniels will be able to sign a new, more lucrative second NFL contract in the 2027 offseason should Washington choose to offer him one.

What happened on Sunday won't help the Commanders quarterback at the negotiating table, according to Parsons.

"If people want to say QBs win or lose games, and as you can see, they won or lost the game [tied] on a QB's hands, this is your job, bro," Parsons said. "This is your job to be prepared to understand the game and understand situations. That's in your job profile. And you're telling me, 'Oh, we're gonna want to pay this guy eventually $60 million?' This cannot happen. Jayden Daniels is in a contract year. That's not what I want to put on tape."

Daniels' postgame press conference seemed to rub Parsons the wrong way as well. Daniels said, "We gotta relay that as an offense, it starts from everybody, top down [the coaching staff]. Ultimately, it's on me." But Parsons expected more direct accountability.

"I'm a player, and you know I'm a big JD5 fan, but that's inexcusable, bro," Parsons said. "The lack of urgency, that's something, if I was on [his] defense, I would have had to say something in the locker room. I would've had to come talk to him like 'yo, that's not OK.'"

The Packers work on situational football "every day," according to Parsons. He also inferred that it is the standard operating procedure across practices throughout the NFL. Here's how he described the situational football practice schedule in Green Bay:

Wednesday: Coach Matt LaFleur and his staff bring up end-of-half, four-minute drill situations.

Coach Matt LaFleur and his staff bring up end-of-half, four-minute drill situations. Thursday: Two-minute situations are practiced every week

Two-minute situations are practiced every week Friday: The Packers discuss the red zone and "their mindset."

Bottom line, Parsons feels Daniels needs to improve his awareness and desire to put his team in a better position. He doubled down that what happened on Sunday for the Commanders is simply inexcusable.

"To me, this is a lack of preparation, a lack of mentality, and a lack of urgency by the [big] man on campus [Daniels]," Parsons said. "That just can't happen."