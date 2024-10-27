Eagles vs. Bengals live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch
Joe Burrow and the surging Bengals take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to accomplish a first in franchise history, earning a win in Cincinnati. The Eagles are looking to end a five-game winless streak to the Cincinnati Bengals, a team they have not beaten since December 24, 2000, back when Donovan McNabb was the team's quarterback and Veterans Stadium was still in existence.
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are in for a tall task against Joe Burrow and the Bengals, even if Cincinnati may be without Tee Higgins for the showdown between two of the league's top pass-catching duos. Higgins suffered a quad injury in Friday's practice and showed up on the injury report with a questionable designation, and is expected to be a game-time decision.
If the Bengals don't have Higgins, that will take away the biggest strength of the offense. Chase and Higgins are tied for the most receiving touchdowns by a teammate duo (37) since the start of the 2022 season, with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith (who they are facing on Sunday). This season, Chase and Higgins are second in receiving yards by a teammate duo (961) trailing only Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs (982).
As the decision whether Higgins plays will come all the way down to when the inactives list comes out, be sure to follow along the live blog below with all the details for this showndown on CBS!
Where to watch Eagles at Bengals
Date: Sunday, Oct. 27 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati)
Channel: CBS | Stream: Paramount+ (try it free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Bengals -2.5, O/U 48 via BetMGM Sportsbook
