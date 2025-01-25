History will be made when the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders face off in Sunday's NFC Championship game.

This game will mark the 20th time since the merger that two division rivals will meet in a conference title game. The home team won 14 of the prior 19 games, which is certainly a good omen for the Eagles. The Commanders have won in Philadelphia this year, however, rallying from behind to post a 36-33 win in a game that saw Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts exit early after sustaining a head injury.

Both teams feature players that are enjoying historic seasons. Saquon Barkley, fresh off of becoming the ninth player in history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season, ran for 205 yards and two scores in the Eagles' divisional round win over the Rams. Washington's resurgence this year has been led by Jayden Daniels, who on Sunday will become the sixth rookie quarterback in NFL history to start in a conference title game. Daniels threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 51 yards in Washington's upset win over top-seeded Detroit.

Here's how you can follow Sunday's action in real time, along with a quick prediction for how things might shake out.

Where to watch Eagles vs. Commanders

Date: Sunday, Jan. 26 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 26 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA) TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo (click here)

Fox | fubo (click here) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Eagles -6, OU 47.5 (via BetMGM)

Prediction

Washington suffered a big hit with staring offensive lineman Sam Cosmi being inactive. With Cosmi out, expect the Eagles defensive line to shut down Washington's running game while forcing Daniels out of the pocket. This could especially lead to a big game for Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who had two sacks in last week's win over the Rams.

Score: Eagles 27, Commanders 17