Eagles vs. Cowboys live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Week 17 game

PHILADELPHIA -- We're underway in Sunday afternoon's backup quarterback battle between the Philadelphia Eagles (12-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (7-8) in Philadelphia is a high stakes Week 17 affair.

The Eagles, who will start Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett at quarterback in place of Jalen Hurts (concussion), can clinch the NFC East division title and remain in contention for the conference's top postseason seed. The Cowboys, who will be starting longtime backup Cooper Rush in place of an injured Dak Prescott (hamstring tear) for the eighth time this season, continue to fight for head coach Mike McCarthy and his staff, who are in the final year of their Dallas coaching contracts.

The Cowboys will also be without All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb since Dallas ruled him out for the final two games of the season because of the progression of his AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. Lamb will be the sixth Week 1 starter the Cowboys will be without in Philadelphia on Sunday along with Prescott, right guard Zack Martin (ankle), edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (knee) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee). However, spoiling the Eagles' one seed hopes would "probably" make their year.

Philadelphia can sweep the Cowboys for the first time since 2011 after beating Dallas 34-6 in Week 10 along with boosting their postseason hopes. Will there be an NFC East division title celebration for the host Eagles, or will the visiting Cowboys head home with an upset victory? Stay tuned to the live blog below for analysis, key plays, highlights and more!

Eagles vs. Cowboys where to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 29 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

TV: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Eagles -7.5, O/U 38 (SportsLine consensus)