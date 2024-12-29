The Cowboys take a deep shot down the left sideline to wide receiver Jonathan Mingo on third-and-1 instead of running with Dowdle, and it doesn't work. Mingo cooked Eagles first-round rookie corner Quinyon Mitchell, but he couldn't track Rush's throw. That led to the football harmlessly hitting the ground for an incompletion. Dallas punts it away, and Philadelphia fair-caught the football at their own 19. It's seven to seven with 12:49 left in the first half.
Eagles vs. Cowboys live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Week 17 game
The Eagles try to wrap up the NFC East crown while the Cowboys continue to fight for head coach Mike McCarthy
PHILADELPHIA -- We're underway in Sunday afternoon's backup quarterback battle between the Philadelphia Eagles (12-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (7-8) in Philadelphia is a high stakes Week 17 affair.
The Eagles, who will start Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett at quarterback in place of Jalen Hurts (concussion), can clinch the NFC East division title and remain in contention for the conference's top postseason seed. The Cowboys, who will be starting longtime backup Cooper Rush in place of an injured Dak Prescott (hamstring tear) for the eighth time this season, continue to fight for head coach Mike McCarthy and his staff, who are in the final year of their Dallas coaching contracts.
The Cowboys will also be without All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb since Dallas ruled him out for the final two games of the season because of the progression of his AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. Lamb will be the sixth Week 1 starter the Cowboys will be without in Philadelphia on Sunday along with Prescott, right guard Zack Martin (ankle), edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (knee) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee). However, spoiling the Eagles' one seed hopes would "probably" make their year.
Philadelphia can sweep the Cowboys for the first time since 2011 after beating Dallas 34-6 in Week 10 along with boosting their postseason hopes. Will there be an NFC East division title celebration for the host Eagles, or will the visiting Cowboys head home with an upset victory? Stay tuned to the live blog below for analysis, key plays, highlights and more!
Eagles vs. Cowboys where to watch
Date: Sunday, Dec. 29 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
TV: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Eagles -7.5, O/U 38 (SportsLine consensus)
After NFL rushing yards leader Saquon Barkley didn't touch the football on the Eagles' opening drive, the Eagles gave up three consecutives runs. However, he netted nine yards, and the Eagles punted the football away for a touchback. Philadelphia decided they would take their chances vs. Cooper Rush instead of potentially giving Dallas a short field if they bungled a fourth down attempt with Kenny Pickett at quarterback. It's a 7-7 game with 56 seconds left in the first quarter.
Dallas goes three-and-out up against their own goal line, and they punt it away. The Cowboys got good hang time on the punt, so they were able to limit returner Cooper DeJean to just a yard on the return. The Eagles will have their second offensive possession starting at their own 37 in a 7-7 game with 2:48 left in the first quarter.
Following a first down false start penalty, Eagle backup quarterback Kenny Pickett threw two consecutive incompletions, and then a short five-yarder to running back Kenneth Gainwell. Philadelphia goes three-and-out to start, and Dallas gets the football back on their own nine after a 52-yard punt by the Eagles.
Eagles edge rusher Bryce Huff (shoulder) is questionable to return.
Cooper Rush bounced back in a big way from his pick-six by capping the Cowboys' ensuing drive with a four-yard touchdown pass on a goal line fade to wide receiver Jalen Tolbert. Dallas continues to fight for head coach Mike McCarthy. This game is tied at seven with 5:38 left in the first quarter. Kenny Pickett and the Eagles offense will take the field for the first time today up next.
With All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb out, Brandin Cooks is the Cowboys' clear cut No. 1 option in the passing game early on. Quarterback Cooper Rush has targeted him five times already, and Cooks has hauled in two of them for 38 yards, including 22 yards on the last play to move the chains on a third-and-9.
Cooper Rush had been on a roll with wins in four of the last five games, which included a stretch of nine touchdowns to one interception, but he makes a critical error on the opening drive. He looked to force the football to Brandin Cooks on a third-and-3, but Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson jumped the route and took it all the way back for a 69-yard pick-six. It's Philadelphia's first defensive touchdown of the season, and the Eagles now lead 7-0 with 11:43 left in the first quarter.
The Cowboys offense led by quarterback Cooper Rush and running back Rico Dowdle start with the football first.
Cowboys three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons has helped power a defensive renaissance in Dallas sparked by his return from his high ankle sprain along with an increased comfort in defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's scheme in his first season working with the Cowboys defense after playing the last three under Dan Quinn, who is now the Washington Commanders head coach.
He leads the NFL in both sacks (8.5) and quarterback pressures (42) since Week 10, and as a result, the Cowboys defense is one of the NFL's most disruptive in that span, ranking top five in the entire NFL in third down conversion rate allowed (35%, fifth-best in the NFL), sacks (28, best in the NFL), sack rate (10.4%, best in the NFL), quarterback pressure rate (39.3%, fifth-best in the NFL) and takeaways (15, tied for the second-most in the NFL).
Cowboys All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey has made 36 field goals thus far in 2024. With just one more made field goal on Sunday in Philadelphia, Aubrey will set the franchise single season record for makes in a season, which would break a tie with his own record of 36 that he set in his first year last season in 2023.
Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle is 97 rushing yards away from his first 1,000-yard season. If he accomplishes the feat on Sunday in Philadelphia, it would make him the first undrafted player in Cowboys history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. Since Week 9, Dowdle ranks second in the NFL with 494 rushing yards after contract, trailing only Saquon Barkley's 566 in that span, according to Pro Football Focus.
Dallas Cowboys three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons knows he gave the Philadelphia Eagles (12-3), Dallas' Week 17 opponent, bulletin board material last week.
"Nah, at this point, it's f--- Philly, now," Parsons said on Dec. 19. "Even if we got eliminated, like, I got to crush Philly. F--- them. I hate them now. I be seeing them just talking so much on socials. I don't know, my Twitter page got consumed by Philly [fans]. Man, ugh. They say don't look forward to some things, but I'm excited about the matchup [next week in Week 17], too."
This Thursday, he acknowledged that beating the Eagles on Sunday would "probably" make their year.
"That probably makes the year you know what I'm saying? That sets everything off," Parsons said when asked how it would feel to beat the Eagles on Sunday. "Us getting that win, away game in Philly. Knowing how they're trying to get the No. 1 seed. Can set them back a little bit. They're fighting for everything. They're fighting for where they want to be in the playoffs. We're just fighting to whoop them. They got more to lose than we do, so that'll be a great feeling right there."
Check out his full remarks below.
After two consecutive losses in Rush's first two starts this season versus the Eagles (34-6) and versus the Houston Texans (34-10), Dallas has won four of their last five games with Rush under center. His play has definitely picked up in this stretch. Rush has thrown for nine touchdowns and just one interception while averaging 226.2 passing yards per game and 6.9 yards per pass attempt with a 64.4% completion percentage in that stretch. That's good for a 100.5 passer rating since Week 12, 12th in the league in that span.
The Dallas Cowboys have won and covered in four of their last five games.
Cowboys Last 5 Games
Covered?
Week 12 +10.5 at Commanders Yes
Week 13 -4 vs Giants Yes
Week 14 +4.5 vs Bengals No
Week 15 +2.5 at Panthers Yes
Week 16 +4.5 vs Buccaneers Yes
The Dallas Cowboys (7-8), who were eliminated from postseason contention last week, have gotten hot of late with victories in four of their last five games. Despite being eliminated, head coach Mike McCarthy and his staff, who are in the final season of their current coaching contracts, aren't looking to simply play the young guys. Their mindset is still to seek wins first and foremost, which is why McCarthy is still starting a 31-year-old career backup in Cooper Rush over 2021 third overall pick quarterback Trey Lance.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has racked up three consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving since coming over in a trade from the Tennessee Titans, which is tied for the most consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving in Eagles history along with Mike Quick (1983-1985).
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley leads the NFL with 1,838 rushing yards this season, which has him on pace for 2,083. That total would be the third-most in a single season in NFL history, and it would make Barkley the ninth player in NFL history with 2,000 rushing yards in a season. Barkley would need to average 134 rushing yards per game in the final two weeks of the season to surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson's all-time single season record of 2,105 set back in 1984 with the Rams. That's something Dickerson openly admitted he doesn't want to see happen.
The Cowboys inactives
RB Deuce Vaughn
CB Kemon Hall
OL T.J. Bass
T Matt Waletzko
TE Princeton Fant
DE Tyrus Wheat
DT Justin Rogers
The Eagles inactives
QB Jalen Hurts
QB Ian Book (3rd QB)
LB Nakobe Dean
OL Darian Kinnard
OL Trevor Keegan
RB Will Shipley
OL Nick Gates
Philadelphia is going for its first sweep of Dallas since 2011 following their 34-6 road win against the Cowboys in Week 10, which was the first week Cooper Rush started in place of an injured Dak Prescott (hamstring tear). Rush completed 13 of his 23 pass attempts for 45 yards, and that made him the first quarterback since Anthony Wright in 2001 with more than 20 attempts for under 2.0 yards per pass, which also ocurred for a Cowboys quarterback against the Eagles, per CBS Sports Research.
In the Eagles' 36-33 loss at the Washington Commanders in Week 16, a game that was won with a Jayden Daniels' touchdown pass with six seconds left, quarterback Jalen Hurts left in the first quarter with a concussion and didn't return. It's why he is ruled out for Sunday. It was also the Eagles first loss with at least five takeaways since Week 4 in 1999 at the New York Giants. The defeat also snapped a franchise-best 10-game win streak, and it marked Philadelphia's first loss with wide receiver A.J. Brown in the lineup.
The Eagles can win their first NFC East title since 2022, a year that ended with them as the Super Bowl runner up. It would also be their 11th NFC East division title since 2001, which would be the most in the division in that span. Philadelphia is also seeking their fourth ever 13-win win season, and they've reached the Super Bowl in each of the last three occurrences (2004, 2017, 2022).
The Philadelphia Eagles (12-3) can clinch the NFC East with one more win, and they have a path to earn the NFC's No. 1 seed :
- Win out + Detroit Lions lose out + Minnesota Vikings loss vs. Green Bay Packers in Week 17
-
3:48
Week 17 Highlights: Broncos at Bengals (12/28)
-
2:44
Week 17 Highlights: Cardinals at Rams (12/28)
-
1:56
Cardinals and Rams Sound Off (12/28)
-
1:56
Week 17 Saturday Sound Off: Best Bites From Bengals-Broncos
-
1:56
Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Sounds Off Following Clinching A Playoff Berth
-
2:49
Week 17 Highlights: Chargers at Patriots (12/28)
-
4:09
NFL Playoff Picture: Bengals Playoff Outlook Following Week 17 Win
-
1:51
NFL Playoff Picture: Broncos Face Win-And-In Against Chiefs Next Week
-
2:27
NFL Playoff Picture: Examining Ceiling For Chargers Ahead Of Playoffs
-
2:45
NFL Playoff Picture: Rams Currently Slated To Be 3-Seed in NFC Playoffs
-
2:19
Rams Offense Looks Stale Despite Win Over Arizona
-
4:10
Rams Sneak Past Cards, Take Step Closer To NFC West Title
-
1:30
How Rams Stack Up Against Seattle
-
1:20
Home Depot Doer's Playbook
-
2:10
NFL Week 17 Preview: Dolphins at Browns
-
1:57
MUST SEE: OT Pandemonium In Cincy!
-
3:30
Bengals Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With Thrilling OT Win Over Broncos
-
3:14
Broncos Now Face Must-Win Situation In Week 18
-
2:48
Broncos Decision Not To Go For Two Costs Them In The End
-
1:36
Belfor Player Of The Game