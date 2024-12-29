Eagles vs. Cowboys score, takeaways: Philadelphia clinches NFC East title after dominant win over rival Dallas

PHILADELPHIA -- In a battle of backup quarterbacks, the host Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) had the definitive edge over the Dallas Cowboys (7-9) as they dominated in a decisive 41-7 Week 17 victory.

They clinched the 2024 NFC East division title with the win. It's their first division title since 2022, a year that ended with them as the Super Bowl runner up. It's also their 11th NFC East division title since 2001, which is the most in the division in that span. Philadelphia also now has their fourth ever 13-win season, which is key because they have reached the Super Bowl in each of the last three occurrences (2004, 2017, 2022). After two three-and-outs to start the game, the Eagles scored on their next six drives -- four touchdowns and two field goals. Philadelphia also secured its first sweep of the Cowboys since 2011.

Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett, the 2022 first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers who is filling in for an injured Jalen Hurts (concussion), produced a strong performance. He threw for 143 yards and a touchdown on 10 of 15 passing while adding a 1-yard rushing score via the tush push to end the first half. He threw a 22-yard scoring strike to Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith with 6:38 left in the half after Smith cooked backup Cowboys corner Andrew Booth by multiple steps for the touchdown.

Pickett exited the game early in the third quarter after aggravating his ribs injury on a late hit by Dallas defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who was penalized for roughing the passer. He clearly hit Pickett late after the football was gone.

As a result, Eagles third-string quarterback Tanner McKee, a 2023 sixth-round pick out of Stanford, subbed into the game. McKee's first full drive ended with him throwing his first NFL regular-season touchdown pass to Eagles No. 1 receiver A.J. Brown on a 20-yard scoring strike. Brown got a stop on Cowboys All-Pro corner DaRon Bland, and McKee threw a perfectly placed pass over Brown's outside shoulder for the touchdown. That increased the Eagles' lead to 34-7 over the Cowboys with 2:44 left in the third quarter. He then hit Smith on an underneath throw, and he took the football all the way to the house with ease for a 25-yard receiving touchdown.

McKee finished with 54 yards passing and two touchdowns on 3 of 4 passing, and Smith totaled 120 yards receiving and two touchdowns on six catches.

Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush, their eight-year veteran backup who is filling in for an injured Dak Prescott (hamstring tear), played slightly better than his first start of the season back in Week 10, a 34-6 home defeat against the Eagles. He threw a 69-yard pick six to Philadelphia safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on the opening drive of the game, but he bounced back to throw a 4-yard goal-line fade touchdown to Dallas wide receiver Jalen Tolbert on the game's second possession.

At the end of the first half, Rush sailed a deep throw intended for wide receiver Brandin Cooks on third-and-5, and Gardner-Johnson picked him off for the second time. He returned the football down to the Eagles' 35-yard line with 36 seconds left in the half. It's Gardner-Johnson's second career game with multiple interceptions, and both have come against the Cowboys. Rush finished the game with 147 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions on 15 of 28 passing.

With a massive lead, 2024 NFL rushing yards leader Saquon Barkley was able to take over in the second half. He went off for 167 yards on 31 carries Sunday afternoon to become the ninth player in NFL history to register at least 2,000 rushing yards in a single season.

Here are the five main takeaways from the Eagles' Week 17 victory:

1. C.J. Gardner-Johnson's presence on field

The Eagles defense took a massive hit once Gardner-Johnson was ejected from last Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders as a result of two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

Gardner-Johnson's ejection certainly affected how the Eagles defense played Jayden Daniels, who was 16 of 24 for 150 yards and three touchdowns to one interception (105.9 passer rating) after the defender's disqualification. The Commanders scored 22 fourth-quarter points in the comeback victory, all with Gardner-Johnson off the field.

Gardner-Johnson was back for this game and made an impact on the first series. On third-and-3 from the Eagles' 35-yard line, Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush threw a pass across the middle of the field and Gardner-Johnson read it for the interception. He took the takeaway 69 yards the other way for a touchdown to give the Eagles an early 7-0 lead with 11:55 remaining in the first quarter.

Gardner-Johnson later had his second interception that set the Eagles up for a touchdown in the final seconds of the first half. The Eagles had three takeaways in the first half, all of which led to points.

Even when Gardner-Johnson is struggling in coverage, he's making turnover-worthy plays for the Eagles to change the course of a game. In 28 games with the Eagles, Gardner-Johnson has 12 interceptions (6+ in each season played). He's a difference maker on this defense.

2. Slow start for offense in Kenny Pickett's first start

Whatever the scripted game plan was in the first quarter of Pickett's start (filling in for Jalen Hurts as he was ruled out with a concussion), it wasn't what the Eagles were hoping for. A Landon Dickerson false start on the first play based the Eagles up to a first-and-15. Two incomplete passes and a checkdown to Kenneth Gainwell resulted in the first Eagles three-and-out.

On the Eagles' second offensive possession, Pickett didn't even throw the football. With DeVonta Smith on the sidelines (wrist injury), the Eagles had Saquon Barkley carry the ball on three consecutive plays -- one via direct snap -- before choosing to punt on fourth-and-1 on their own 46-yard line. The decision to punt showed a lack of trust in Pickett to get the first down, with his arm or legs, or hand the ball off and get the first down.

Six plays for 14 yards on the Eagles' first two series, and a lack of trust in Pickett. Different quarterback, same slow start.

3. Eagles let Pickett sling the ball after slow start

The Eagles opened things up for Pickett on the third drive, as he went 6 of 6 for 72 yards and a touchdown -- a 22-yard pass to DeVonta Smith. In the second quarter, 8 of 11 for 128 yards with a touchdown for a 141.5 passer rating. This doesn't include the rushing touchdown he had to get the Eagles up 24-7 at halftime.

Pickett found an early connection with Smith once the Eagles opened up the passing game, hitting him three times for 74 yards and a score -- including a 49-yard pass to Smith that resulted in the 1-yard touchdown run just before the half.

While it took the Eagles three series to get Pickett comfortable, opening things up for the quarterback certainly sparked the offense.

4. Tanner McKee comes in, Eagles don't miss a beat

Pickett left the game with a rib injury in the third quarter, yet the Eagles offense didn't miss a beat once third-string quarterback Tanner McKee entered the game. McKee, elevated to the No. 2 quarterback with Hurts out, threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to A.J. brown to put the Eagles up 34-7 late in the third quarter.

The Eagles had a run-heavy offense once McKee entered the game with a big lead, yet he went 2 of 3 for 29 yards and a touchdown pass to Brown on his first series. He then followed with a 25-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith on his second series, going 3 of 4 for 54 yards and two touchdowns for a 154.2 rating on his first two series.

Whether it was Pickett or McKee, the Eagles offense was clicking from the second quarter on.

5. Saquon's pursuit of the rushing record

Barkley reached the 2,000-yard rushing plateau on Sunday, becoming the ninth running back to amass 2,000 rushing yards in a season. He's eighth all-time for rushing yards in a season with 2,005.

The chase is officially on in regards to Dickerson's record. Barkley finished with 31 carries for 167 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. putting himself in striking distance of the mark. Dickerson rushed for 2,105 yards in 1984 and Barkley is 101 yards away from passing him. Barkley is averaging 125.3 rushing yards per game this season, which would put him on pace to pass Dickerson.

Will the Eagles play him in Week 18? The 2,000-yard plateau was a goal of Barkley's and he achieved it. Just 101 yards away from Dickerson is approachable, even if the Eagles do play a meaningless game in Week 18.

One of the hardest records in sports is Dickerson's rushing record. This mark can be broken if the Eagles decide to play barkley in Week 18, but it will likely be his call.