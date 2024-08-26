Brazil will host an NFL game for the first time when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Green Bay Packers as part of the 2024 NFL International Games on Friday, Sept. 6. This is also the first time the NFL has played a game on Friday night during Week 1 since the Rams faced the Cardinals in 1970. Brazilian soccer club SC Corinthians will host the matchup between these potential Super Bowl contenders. There are five regular-season games set to be played internationally this season, including three in the U.K. and one in Germany.

Kickoff from Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paolo is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Eagles vs. Packers odds, while the over/under for total points is 48.5.

Eagles vs. Packers spread: Eagles -2.5

Eagles vs. Packers over/under: 48.5 points

Eagles vs. Packers money line: Philadelphia -140, Green Bay +119

PHI: Eagles have won their last six matchups against NFC North opponents

GB: The over has hit in seven of the last nine Packers games

Why the Eagles can cover

The Eagles started last season at 10-1 and looked to be in a prime position to return to their second straight Super Bowl. However, following a 42-19 loss to the 49ers, Philadelphia's entire season started falling apart. The Eagles went 1-5 to close the regular season before an ugly 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round. The Eagles returned head coach Nick Sirianni but hired Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator and Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator.

The Eagles ranked 30th of 32 teams in opponent scoring (25.6 points per game) and allowed the 26th-most yards per game. Fangio was brought in to remedy that and given his success rate in the NFL in leading top defenses, it may not take him long to do that. The Eagles return quarterback Jalen Hurts with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith at receiver and added superstar running back Saquon Barkley to add another dimension to the offense. The Eagles are 3-0 in season-openers under Sirianni and will look to quickly erase the taste of how last year ended. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay got off to a slow start in its first season without quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but won six of its final eight games to make the postseason. The Packers have emerged as a serious NFC contender heading into 2024, especially if quarterback Jordan Love can take another step forward. He posted some of the best stats in the league during Green Bay's hot finish to the regular season and has a balanced wide receiver room to work with this year.

The Packers bolstered their rushing attack by adding running back Josh Jacobs, who has gone over 1,000 rushing yards three times since joining the league in 2019. Philadelphia is coming off a brutal finish to the 2023-24 season, going 1-6 in its final seven games while failing to cover the spread on all seven occasions. The Eagles are just 11-14-1 against the spread away from home under head coach Nick Sirianni, and they are 3-6 in their last nine games against Green Bay. See who to back at SportsLine.

