Los Angeles Rams starting linebacker Ernest Jones is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and he's seeking an extension. However, ESPN reports that there has been no progress made in contract talks, and Jones has now been granted permission to seek a trade.

The 24-year-old Jones was selected by L.A. in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. He had a career year in 2023, with 145 combined tackles, 4.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and six passes defensed.

Jones has also stepped up his performance in the playoffs. In Super Bowl LVI vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, he recorded seven combined tackles and one sack to go along with three QB hits. Last year against the Detroit Lions in Super Wild Card Weekend, he recorded nine combined tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

The top 10 highest-paid linebackers are now all making at least $10 million per year. It would be surprising to see the Rams ship off one of their young talents who is a leader on the defensive side of the ball, but we've seen plenty of trades in recent days. Where could Jones potentially end up? That's what we're here to examine.

Buffalo has a bit of a hole at inside linebacker after it lost Matt Milano for the majority of this upcoming season due to a torn biceps. The Bills lost plenty of talent on both sides of the ball this offseason, but especially on defense. Jordan Poyer, Tre'Davious White, Dane Jackson, Tim Settle and Tyrel Dodson are no longer part of the team. Scoring a young, talented linebacker from the other conference would be ideal for Buffalo -- but keep in mind the Bills will have to pay him.

Expect the Panthers to use that top waiver claim plenty in the coming days, because there's work to do on this roster. Carolina could also consider sending a late pick for a young linebacker and paying him as well. The Panthers added Josey Jewell in free agency, but keep in mind that Shaq Thompson is now on the final year of his current deal.

The Texans have some talented linebackers on roster with Christian Harris and Azeez Al-Shaair, but DeMeco Ryans values adding to the front seven whenever possible. There are lofty expectations to live up to in H-Town moving forward.

That's right, what are the odds Jones is actually traded? This isn't the Brandon Aiyuk situation, but it's similar in that an interested team will have to step up and meet the Rams' trade compensation, and Jones' contract goals.