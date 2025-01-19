The Atlanta Falcons have found their new defensive coordinator. The team hired Jeff Ulbrich, the Jets' former defensive coordinator who spent the majority of the 2024 season as New York's interim head coach, the franchise announced on Saturday.

This is Ulbrich's second go-around with the Falcons. He served as Atlanta's linebackers coach from 2015-19 and was the team's interim head coach in 2020. Ulbrich became the Jets' defensive coordinator in 2021 and held that position through the 2024 season.

The 47-year-old won three games as the Jets' interim head coach. In 2022, Ulbrich presided over a New York defense that ranked fourth in the NFL in points allowed, third in passing yards allowed and first in touchdown passes permitted. The unit was also fourth in the league that season in red zone efficiency.

Ulbrich got into coaching shortly after a 10-year playing career that was spent entirely in San Francisco. Ulbrich started 75 games across his career as an inside linebacker with the 49ers.

The Falcons finished a disappointing 8-9 last year and missed the playoffs for a seventh consecutive year. Atlanta's defense was just 23rd in the NFL in points allowed, 31st in touchdown passes allowed, 31st on third down and 28th in the league in red zone efficiency.

Ulbrich had recently interviewed for the Jets' head coaching opening, a post that continues to be vacant.