FanDuel Sportsbook has partnered with the NBA to offer all new users a three-month trial of NBA League Pass when they sign up. New users can also earn $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of at least $5.

There are plenty of interesting games to bet on this week. For bettors who like betting on the NFL, the Week 11 schedule includes key matchups like Ravens at Steelers, Falcons at Broncos, Seahawks at 49ers, and Chiefs at Bills.

This article summarizes the key information to know about this FanDuel promo, such as how it works, how to claim and how it compares to other sportsbook promotions.

Explaining the FanDuel promo

This FanDuel Sportsbook promotion provides all new users with a three-month trial of NBA League Pass. New users can also earn $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet and wager at least $5.

Both rewards require new users to wager at least $5 on their first bet, but only the bonus bets require that bet to win. New users will receive the NBA League Pass subscription even if their first bet loses.

The winning bet requirement makes earning the bonus bets in this promo more difficult compared to other "bet & get" style promos that award the bonus bets just for placing a bet, regardless of the outcome. However, this promo does not have a minimum odds requirement for the qualifying wager, which makes it easier for new users to pick a winning bet. They could look for a bet with very short betting odds like -1000, which implies over a 90% chance of winning.

FanDuel promo terms and conditions

There are a few important terms and conditions to know about this promo. These are standard terms and conditions for most sportsbook promos across the industry.

Bonus bets are not the same as cash bets because users do not receive the original stake when bonus bets win. They only receive the profits. So while an $11 cash bet at -110 odds would pay out $21 ($11 wager plus $10 profit), an $11 bonus bet would only return the $10 profit if it wins.

Bonus bets expire seven days (or exactly 168 hours) after they are deposited in a user's account. They cannot be withdrawn as cash or transferred to a different account. Sometimes bonus bets have to be used in one lump sum, but for this promo, the bonus bets can be used to place multiple smaller bets instead of one bigger bet.

Users must also be at least 21 years old and located in a state where FanDuel is legally available.

How to claim this FanDuel promo

To claim this promo, prospective users need to create a new FanDuel account, deposit at least $5 of real money into their account, and place a cash bet of at least $5. To get started, click the blue "Claim Bonus" button anywhere on this page. That button goes to the FanDuel account registration page and ensures the promo will be connected to the new account.

When creating a new account, new users will need to provide their name, address, date of birth, and the last four digits of their social security number. They will also need to verify their e-mail address, age, and location. These steps ensure that new users do not have an existing FanDuel account, that they are of legal gambling age, and that they are located in a state where FanDuel operates.

FanDuel offers three months of NBA League Pass

The NBA League Pass subscription differentiates this FanDuel promo from the welcome bonuses at other top online sportsbooks, which only offer bonus bets in their promos.

NBA League Pass is the only way for NBA fans to watch live, out-of-market NBA games during the regular season. It includes every NBA game that is not broadcast on local or national networks. It also includes multiple viewing options such as both home and away broadcasts, 10-minute on-demand game recaps and 24/7 access to NBA TV.

It's important to note that claiming this trial requires creating an NBA League Pass subscription, providing payment information and agreeing to pay the regular price for the subscription after the trial ends. Users must cancel the subscription before the end of the three-month trial period to avoid being charged.

FanDuel Sportsbook welcome promo: The good and the bad

Like any online sports betting promotion, this FanDuel promo has both advantages and disadvantages.

The biggest advantage is the inclusion of the NBA League Pass subscription. Most sportsbooks only offer bonus bets in their promos, so this perk is unique among sportsbook promos. It also offers a guaranteed value, whereas bonus bets only return value if they win.

This promo offers a much longer trial period than the seven-day trial that the NBA usually offers, which makes the free trial more valuable. Providing three free months means users can try out the service for roughly half of the NBA season, which gives them a much better chance to determine if the subscription is worth keeping beyond the trial.

That said, the NBA League Pass trial is only an advantage for users who value that service. New users who are not NBA fans (or who already subscribe to NBA League Pass) might prefer to receive more bonus bets in their promo instead.

Since the NBA League Pass trial is valued at $51 ($16.99 per month), FanDuel offers $50 less in bonus bets than other "bet & get" style promos that offer $200 in bonus bets. That is a disadvantage for new users who are not interested in the NBA League Pass subscription.

It's also unfortunate that this promo requires new users to win their first bet to get the bonus bets, which is not the case with most other "bet & get" style promos. Even with no minimum odds requirement, there is always a chance that a user's first bet loses and they get no bonus bets. It's not always easy to find bets with very short odds that are very likely to win, and some users may not even think about looking for a bet like that just to increase their chances of earning the bonus bets.

The final disadvantage is that the NBA League Pass subscription only includes the basic subscription and not the premium version, which provides commercial-free viewing, concurrent streaming on up to three devices, and the ability to download games to watch offline. The premium version is $24.99 per month, so including that might have meant dropping the bonus bets down to $125 instead. Still, users who value the NBA League Pass trial likely would take that tradeoff, especially since the premium subscription is the more popular option.

FanDuel promo comparison: Which promos are better than FanDuel?

The following table lists the current welcome offers at six of the best online sportsbooks, including FanDuel.

It's important only to compare FanDuel's promo to other "bet & get" style promos. Currently, DraftKings and bet365 are the only other sportsbooks offering this type of promo, and they both offer $50 more in bonus bets than FanDuel. As noted above, the $51 value of the NBA League Pass subscription makes up that difference, but that might not be as important to users who do not care about NBA League Pass. For the ones that do, the NBA League Pass trial could make FanDuel's offer the best value on the market.

The other common type of sportsbook promo is called "first bet insurance," which is currently more common than "bet & get" promos. Some sportsbooks call this style of promo a "no sweat bet," while bet365 calls it a "first bet safety net." As the names imply, these promos only offer bonus bets if the first bet loses, which is why they offer much higher dollar values.

On the surface, getting more bonus bets seems like a better deal, but it's important to remember that bonus bets do not pay back the original stake when they win. So if bonus bets are used for any bets at less than even money (e.g. -110, -150, -200, etc.), then the user will not get back the full value of their original bet. For example, if a new user loses a $1500 first bet at BetMGM and gets $1,500 in bonus bets, then wins a $1,500 bonus bet at -120 odds, they would only get back $1,250 in withdrawable cash and would be down $250.

The appeal of "first bet insurance" promos is that it makes it easier for a new user to place a large first bet and potentially double their money because they know they still have a chance to win back at least some of that money if they lose. Of course, if they lose their first bet and all their bonus bets, then they could quickly be down as much as $1500. For any users who are not willing to risk that, the "bet & get" style promos are a better option.

What can you bet on with FanDuel?

FanDuel offers a vast selection of betting markets including popular sports like the NFL and NBA as well as more niche sports like jai alai and snooker. Betting types will vary by sport but will almost always include money line, point spread and over/under bets. Bigger sports will also include a variety of prop bets.

One of the most interesting NFL games to bet on during Week 11 is Chiefs at Bills. This matchup has been one of the most important and compelling games of the NFL season for the last few years. Both teams are once again top Super Bowl contenders and currently, they have the two best records in the AFC, so this game could determine the No. 1 seed. The Bills have won the last three regular-season meetings, but the Chiefs have eliminated the Bills from the playoffs in three of the last four seasons.



Moneyline Point Spread Over/Under Kansas City Chiefs +112 +1.5 (-105) Over 45.5 (-110) Buffalo Bills -132 -1.5 (-115) Under 45.5 (-110)

Another matchup of AFC playoff contenders this week is Ravens at Steelers. The Steelers are currently in first place in the AFC North at 7-2, just a half-game ahead of the 7-3 Ravens. However, the Ravens are considered the better team by popular opinion and advanced metrics like DVOA, and they are the favorites in this game. The Steelers have won seven of the last eight games between these teams and could be a good bet to pull off an upset as home underdogs.



Moneyline Point Spread Over/Under Baltimore Ravens -172 -3.5 (-104) Over 47.5 (-104) Pittsburgh Steelers +144 +3.5 (-118) Under 47.5 (-118)

The Seahawks at 49ers matchup is another big divisional game this week with potential playoff implications. The 49ers (5-4) trail the Cardinals (6-4) by a half-game in the NFC West, while the Seahawks (4-5) are just 1.5 games behind the division leader. The 49ers already defeated the Seahawks 36-24 back in Week 6, and they have won the last six games between these teams. They are also 5-1 against the spread in those games. The Seahawks have lost five of their last six games after a 3-0 start and could use a big divisional win to get their season back on track.



Moneyline Point Spread Over/Under Seattle Seahawks +235 +6.5 (-110) Over 49.5 (-110) San Francisco 49ers -290 -6.5 (-110) Under 49.5 (-110)

