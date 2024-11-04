All 32 NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to finalize last-minute trades, or else they'll have to wait until the 2025 offseason to pursue veteran swaps. So which clubs could shake up their lineups at midseason? Here, we've got five bold predictions for deadline deals:

1. Steelers land new offensive weapon

Seahawks send WR Tyler Lockett to Pittsburgh

The Steelers are undefeated in near-misses when it comes to the wide receiver trade market this year. At 32, however, Lockett wouldn't necessarily require a premium haul, especially with the Seattle Seahawks already boasting two young studs at the position in DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. His history with new Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson would make him a savvy complement to No. 1 George Pickens.

2. Lions shore up pass rush

Saints send DE Cameron Jordan to Detroit

For weeks, the Cleveland Browns' Za'Darius Smith has been linked to Motown as a logical, if not probable, acquisition to help fill the void left by the injured Aidan Hutchinson. What if another contender swoops in to claim the Pro Bowler? Jordan would make for a serviceable consolation prize. Despite his strong ties to the New Orleans Saints, the longtime pass rusher could be available amid the team's coaching change.

3. Vikings bolster defensive line

Titans trade Jeffery Simmons to Minnesota

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has already swung two deals, reuniting with Cam Akers and adding Cam Robinson as an emergency fill-in for the injured Christian Darrisaw. Neither move cost a ton, however, and Minnesota remains in the thick of the NFC North race. Simmons would represent a blockbuster upgrade for Brian Flores' already-feisty defensive front, and he wouldn't hurt long-term plans, either.

4. Falcons add second proven edge rusher

Browns trade Za'Darius Smith to Atlanta

The Falcons already added a veteran edge rusher earlier this year in Matthew Judon, but who's to say they're content, especially with Kirk Cousins and Co. very much in the mix for an NFC South crown? Smith is just as enticing a rental rusher, and new coach Raheem Morris has experience with quickly integrating a proven outside linebacker, notably parlaying Von Miller's 2021 trade to the Los Angeles Rams into a ring.

5. Eagles send talented pass rusher to Patriots

Philadelphia deals Bryce Huff to New England

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed Huff to a three-year, $51 million deal this spring, but the ex-New York Jets prospect has managed an egregiously minimal role in Vic Fangio's pass rushing rotation. With others like Josh Sweat and Nolan Smith faring better recently, general manager Howie Roseman might prefer to offload Huff's bloated deal to New England, which just dealt Josh Uche at the same position.