There are just two weeks left of the 2024 NFL season after Monday night's game, and Week 16 has been the most crucial week yet for the playoff picture, which was jam-packed full of football, with four days of games.

Week 16 kicked off with "Thursday Night Football" Los Angeles Chargers' win over the Denver Broncos. This week also featured games on Saturday, with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens beating the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the victory, the Ravens clinched a playoff spot and we now have five teams locked in on the AFC side, with just two more spots open. The Chargers and Broncos would be the Nos. 6 and 7 spots respectively, if the season ended today.

Here's a look at some of the top plays and moments you may have missed from around the league in Week 16:

1. Joe Burrow defies gravity

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow somehow not only got the throw off as he was falling to the ground, but made it a touchdown pass to wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Burrow is making things happen by any means necessary.

2. Toe taps from around the league

It's become a tradition each week for us to highlight some of the best catches from the week.

Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s toe tap was an easy choice for one of the best of the best from Week 16.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers found wide receiver Davante Adams for another toe-tap score in the end zone.

3. Running backs have a day

It was a good day to be a running back. Many of them went off in their Week 16 matchups.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 218 yards on 29 attempts with three touchdowns. Here's a look at the final touchdown of his hat trick:

Falcons star back Bijan Robinson had his 10th touchdown of the season against the Giants.

Eagles star Saquon Barkley finished with 150 yards and two touchdowns, including one for 68 yards.

4. Lions fake out

The Detroit Lions always keep things interesting, and Sunday was no exception. This is one of their most unique trick plays to date, when Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs acted like the QB fumbled the snap. The trick worked and the play resulted in a touchdown to a wide-open Sam LaPorta.

5. Vikings do the Camp Rock dance after pick

The Minnesota Vikings are known for their epic celebrations, and this week was no different. They did the famous Camp Rock dance from the 2008 Disney Channel musical after a game-winning interception.

Here's a look at the celebration:

And here's a look at their practice:

Not bad at all, Vikings.