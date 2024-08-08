Jonathan Taylor was widely considered one of the NFL's top running backs not long ago, until injuries cost him a combined 13 games over the last two seasons. One of the league's all-time leading rushers envisions a major bounce-back for the Indianapolis Colts star in 2024, however, with Frank Gore telling ESPN he believes Taylor can make history by clearing 2,000 rushing yards.

"JT is built different, man," Gore said. "If he stays healthy, I won't be surprised if he gets 2,000. With his ability and with the way he moves, it's crazy. I already knew he was fast. But what I like is how he moves in small spaces, man. I didn't think he had that."

Gore and Taylor spent part of this offseason training together, per ESPN, which is just one sign of a markedly different approach from the Colts running back compared to last year. For much of the 2023 offseason, Taylor found himself in a public and private back-and-forth with Colts brass, even briefly requesting a trade over failed long-term contract talks with Indianapolis. He went on to play in just 10 games, making seven starts, after missing the start of the season while on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

"I know what I can do when I'm healthy," Taylor told ESPN, citing his improved condition this summer.

Only eight players have ever rushed for 2,000 yards in an NFL season, with Derrick Henry the most recent to achieve the feat in 2020. Former Los Angeles Rams great Eric Dickerson holds the single-season record, with 2,105 yards in 1984. Taylor, meanwhile, approached the historic mark during his career 2021 breakout, in which he led the NFL in carries (332), rushing yards (1,811) and rushing touchdowns (18).