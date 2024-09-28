With Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Thompson injured, the Miami Dolphins are turning to a former Pro Bowl quarterback to help turn their season around.

Tyler "Snoop" Huntley, signed by the Dolphins shortly after Tagovailoa's injury, will start against the winless Tennessee Titans on "Monday Night Football," Miami head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Saturday.

Tagovailoa continues to be sidelined after he sustained a concussion during Miami's Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. There is no current timetable for his possible return. Thompson injured his ribs during last Sunday's 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He was replaced during the game by Tim Boyle, who went 7 of 13 for 79 yards.

Huntley arrived in Miami following a successful four-year run as Lamar Jackson's backup in Baltimore. He made the Pro Bowl in 2022 after helping the Ravens make the playoffs after Jackson suffered an injury late in the season. He has a record of 3-6 in the regular season and 0-1 in the postseason.

Like Jackson, Huntley is an elusive player who is capable of breaking off long runs on a second's notice. Huntley also uses his mobility to extend plays. He has, however, taken too many sacks in the past and is prone to fumbling.

At 1-2, the Dolphins need a win on Monday night in order to keep pace with the rest of the AFC's playoff hopefuls. Miami will be down several players (McDaniel ruled out cornerback Kendall Fuller and offensive tackle Terron Armstead), but the Dolphins still have arguably the NFL's best receiving duo in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at their disposal.