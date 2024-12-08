Kirk Cousins' anticipated Minnesota homecoming went very well Sunday ... for his old team. Routed by the Vikings in a game in which he threw two interceptions, giving him four different multi-pick outings on the season, the veteran quarterback has now dropped four straight for the Atlanta Falcons. After Atlanta's latest defeat, former Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden thinks it's time for Cousins to take an indefinite seat on the bench.

"You have to find a way to shake up things," McFadden said on CBS Sports HQ Sunday. "Six games into the season, you were 6-3, sitting atop the division. ... [You] can't put all the blame on Kirk Cousins. But in terms of turnovers, there lies the issue. ... His four-game losing streak, [he's had] zero touchdowns, eight interceptions. That's not winning football ... I think now is the time to roll the dice and bring the young kid out into the lineup."

McFadden is alluding to Michael Penix Jr., whom the Falcons drafted No. 8 overall this spring. Penix has appeared only sparingly in relief of Cousins this year, and NFL Media reported earlier Sunday that Cousins isn't in danger of being demoted for the rookie first-rounder. After yet another defeat, however, Atlanta could be motivated to reconsider its plans under center, given the fact the NFC South is still within reach.

Kirk Cousins ATL • QB • #18 CMP% 67.0 YDs 3396 TD 17 INT 15 YD/Att 7.79 View Profile

"You have the Raiders, the Giants, the Commanders, and the [Panthers]," McFadden said of the Falcons' remaining schedule. "You still have an opportunity to win your division. But if you want to shake up things, now is the time to do so, against a team like the Raiders."