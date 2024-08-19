Lamar Jackson is coming off an MVP season, but he definitely still has some critics out there. One of those critics is Julian Edelman.

The former Super Bowl MVP, who now works for Fox, was on the network's pregame show Sunday. During one of the segments, Edelman was asked who may be able to challenge the Chiefs for the AFC's spot in the Super Bowl.

After mentioning the Bengals as a possibility, Edelman got to the Ravens, but he didn't seem too confident about Baltimore's chances based on how Jackson has played in the postseason.

"We need to see Lamar Jackson, who's been on a milk carton in the playoffs. He's missing," Edelman said on the broadcast.

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 67.2 YDs 3678 TD 24 INT 7 YD/Att 8.05 View Profile

Although Jackson has put up some impressive numbers in the regular season, he's definitely struggled some in the playoffs. Jackson has completed less than 55% of his passes in three of his six playoff starts. The Ravens have also failed to score more than 12 points in three of his six starts, including last season's AFC title game, which was a 17-10 loss to Kansas City.

As for Edelman, he definitely knows a thing or two about playoff success. During his 11-year career in New England, he played in four Super Bowls and has three rings to show for it. Edelman got his final ring from Super Bowl LIII, a game where he was voted Super Bowl MVP after catching 10 passes for 141 yards during New England's 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Speaking of the Super Bowl, Edelman wouldn't be surprised if the Chiefs make it back to the big game for the fourth time in five years.

"I've learned my lesson, I'm never betting against the Chiefs again," Edelman said.

Edelman is picking the Chiefs, but he may be rooting against them for one reason: They could do something this year that the Patriots never accomplished. If the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIX, they'd become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Lombardi Trophies.