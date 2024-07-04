It's America's birthday, which means if you haven't already, you'll probably soon be hearing the crack and sizzle of Fourth of July fireworks. Before long, the NFL will follow suit, celebrating the forthcoming 2024 season with the kickoff of summer training camps. In the spirit of both festivities, here are x teams that promise the most fireworks -- either on the field, off it or both -- going into the 2024 campaign:

Quarterback is a big question, but we're not talking enough about their array of skill weapons: Aaron Jones now headlines the backfield with big-play juice, Justin Jefferson is back healthy and freshly paid out wide, and Jordan Addison should be even better in Year 2, giving them lots of scoring potential under Kevin O'Connell.

They make the list almost by default after cruising to the Super Bowl as NFC champions in 2023, but if the Brandon Aiyuk-Deebo Samuel pairing remains in place alongside Christian McCaffrey, they've still got Grade-A star power. Better yet: MVP-esque Brock Purdy is underrated as an off-script play-maker.

It'd be one thing if they were simply plugging in Caleb Williams as the new quarterback. Their busy offseason has outfitted the young gunslinger with a massively upgraded supporting cast, though. Between D'Andre Swift, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze alongside D.J. Moore, they should be an entertaining watch.

Patrick Mahomes alone makes them a dazzling contender, even if they have to eke out victories the ugly way. Now No. 15 has speed back at his disposal, though, with rookie Xavier Worthy and veteran deep threat Marquise Brown aboard a deep crop of rotational receivers. Get ready for the return of the Mahomes bomb.

You want fireworks? Look no further than this walking reality show, where 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers at least has new weapons (i.e. Mike Williams, Malachi Corley) and protection (i.e. Tyron Smith, Olu Fashanu) for his bid to save everyone's jobs and put Gang Green back in the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade.

C.J. Stroud was one of the NFL's most explosive passers in his stunning 2023 debut, and now he's got Stefon Diggs -- a hotshot receiver with an unsubtle personality -- to join an offense already featuring an emergent Nico Collins and Tank Dell. This club suddenly has Super Bowl aspirations, which means the pressure is on.

Since when has Jerry Jones' franchise not been synonymous with NFL fireworks, for better or worse? Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy are both under the microscope as Jones looks for playoff results, but the talent is still there on both sides of the ball, particularly out wide and off the edge, to make a splashy difference.

Not so unlike their NFC East rival Cowboys, the Birds feel highly combustible due an abundance of both premium play-makers and intense pressure from up top. Adding colorful starters like Saquon Barkley and C.J. Gardner-Johnson has re-raised the bar as Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and Co. look to return to the title conversation.

When you think fireworks, you think explosions. And Miami is without a doubt the most electric team when it comes to sheer offensive firepower, boasting track stars at both running back (De'Von Achane) and wideout (Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle), with Odell Beckham Jr. added to the mix for good measure. Throw in pressure on Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel to finally get over the hump in a big spot, and you've got yourself must-see TV.