For the last several years, Justin Simmons has been one of the best safeties in the NFL. Over the last five seasons, he has made the Pro Bowl twice and the All-Pro second team four times. He's intercepted 23 passes, deflected 51 more, and collected at least 70 tackles in the four seasons where he played at least 15 games.

And yet, Simmons was cut by the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason for financial reasons after the team had to take on a massive dead-cap hit by releasing Russell Wilson. Parting ways with Simmons saved the team an additional $18.25 million, which it desperately needed to fill out the roster.

And despite Simmons being one of the best players at his position, he still remains unsigned deep into July, with training camps mere days away from opening. Right now, Simmons doesn't necessarily know when or where he will find his new landing spot.

"Who knows? I could sign tomorrow, I could sign two weeks into camp, I could sign the first game of the season. You just never know how these things go," he said, via Denver7 News. "So, it's caused me to slow down and give up control because it's not in my control."

That lack of control is a new thing for him, given that he had previously known exactly where he was going to be and exactly what his role would be and, well, exactly what he would be paid. But he said that even this experience has been valuable for him.

"Obviously, it'd be so great right now to know where I'm going, what I can be studying, who I can be playing for, matchups that I'll have, and all that good stuff. But ultimately, I think it's challenging me in a positive way," Simmons said. "I think complacency can be a thing when you just get caught up in a routine of doing the same things over and over and over, finding little increments of growth. For me now, everything's new. I'm having to ask questions, take accountability, learn from people who have been in it before. Whether they're three years in, 10 years in, just getting some insight, getting some wisdom. I think it's going to help me grow tremendously…

"It's helped slow me down. It's helped me be more present with my family when I haven't had the chance due to OTAs and not ramping up for camp."