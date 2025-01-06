The New York Giants lost Sunday to finish the 2024 NFL season 3-14, giving them the most single-season losses in franchise history. They aren't undergoing sweeping changes, however, with owner John Mara announcing Monday that head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen will return for a fourth season together in 2025.

"Now that our season is over, we felt it necessary to make this statement," Mara wrote. "Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will continue in their respective roles with the organization. As disappointing as the results of the season have been, [co-owner] Steve [Tisch] and I remain confident in the process that Joe and Brian have implemented and their vision for our team. We look forward to the future and achieving the results we all desire."

The Daboll-Schoen pairing started on a strong note in 2022, when the Giants got rejuvenated play from quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley to go 9-7-1 and upset the Minnesota Vikings in a road playoff game. Since then, however, little has gone right, with Big Blue going a combined 9-25 over the last two seasons.

Schoen infamously inked Jones to a lucrative contract extension following the 2022 campaign, only to release the embattled quarterback this November, while letting Barkley and fellow Pro Bowler Xavier McKinney walk in 2024 free agency. He also publicly advertised the Giants' interest in replacing Jones with a new quarterback, only to rely primarily on lower-level backups once Jones was benched this season. Daboll, meanwhile, oversaw a dip to 6-11 during an injury-riddled 2023 campaign, and struggled to amend continued offensive issues this year.

Mara's commitment to the coach and general manager is a noted contrast from his prior regimes, when he successively gave Ben McAdoo, Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge no more than two seasons to serve as head coach from 2016-2021.