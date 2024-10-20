The New York Giants talked all offseason about potentially replacing Daniel Jones at quarterback. Seven games into the 2024 NFL season, they finally did just that, pulling the $160 million signal-caller in favor of backup Drew Lock against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

To be fair, the Giants trailed, 28-3, with 11:25 left in Sunday's Week 7 matchup when Lock took over at quarterback. That suggests Jones was benched for primarily precautionary reasons, especially after already absorbing seven sacks on the day. The Eagles followed suit, resting starter Jalen Hurts in favor of backup Kenny Pickett on their ensuing drive, up multiple scores.

Daniel Jones NYG • QB • #8 CMP% 62.1 YDs 1343 TD 6 INT 4 YD/Att 6.13 View Profile

It was still a grave sign for the state of the Giants, who watched their former running back Saquon Barkley explode for more than 175 yards in his anticipated return to East Rutherford, New Jersey. Jones finished just 14 of 21 for 99 yards, leading just nine first downs, before exiting Sunday's NFC East matchup.

"[We] made a change in the fourth quarter ... just to create a spark," Giants coach Brian Daboll told reporters after the game, via NFL.com. "Daniel will be the quarterback going forward. But obviously we didn't do enough offensively. Hardly had any yards. No points."

Jones entered the game with six touchdowns to four interceptions and a 2-4 record on the season.