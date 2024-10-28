Daniel Jones and the Giants are on prime time again on Monday, another chance for Giants fans to relieve the horrors of the first 15 prime-time games with Jones

Jones has a 1-14 record in prime-time games, the worst record by any quarterback since 1970 under the lights for nationally televised games.

Worst prime-time records since 1970 among QBs with 10+ starts



W-L Win Pct Daniel Jones 1-14 .071 Geno Smith 3-11 .214 Andy Dalton 6-21 .222 Jeff George 5-17 .227

Jones' only win in prime time was against the Commanders on December 2022, a 20-12 victory that ended on a questionable non-call -- potential pass interference on the Giants in the end zone on fourth down with the Commanders driving to tie the game.

His lone win in prime time has long been forgotten as his struggles in the spotlight have hit new lows. Jones has gone seven straight prime-time games without accounting for a touchdown (either passing or rushing), the longest quarterback streak on record.

His last prime-time touchdown was 1,071 days ago on Monday, and it was a pass to his offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.

Here's that play:

It's been quite the drought. Jones has gone 359 plays since his last touchdown in prime time. 368 different players have scored in those games since Jones last did.

Jones' problems in these spots have gotten so rough that his prime-time career now resembles the overall NFL career of Bryce Young, whose early struggles are well documented.

NFL Career Entering Week 8 Daniel Jones in Prime Time Bryce Young Overall W-L 1-14 2-16 Pass yards 3,017 3,180 Yards per attempt 5.7 5.4 Pass TD 12 11 Passer rating 71.0 70.3

So scoring a touchdown on Monday night in Pittsburgh would be one thing, winning would be another, especially on "Monday Night Football."

Jones is 0-7 in his career on "Monday Night Football," the worst record by any quarterback all-time. He was sacked 10 times and threw a 97-yard pick-six in his last game on Monday, which was in 2023 vs. the Seahawks.

Cover your eyes Giants' fans.

Here's Jones' entire prime-time career:

Daniel Jones' career in prime time

Season Opponent Result 2019 at Patriots (Thursday) Lost by 21 2019 Cowboys (Monday) Lost by 19 2020 Steelers (Monday) Lost by 10 2020 at Eagles (Thursday) Lost by 1 2020 Buccaneers (Monday) Lost by 2 2021 at Commanders (Thursday) Lost by 1 2021 at Chiefs (Monday) Lost by 3 2021 at Buccaneers (Monday) Lost by 20 2022 Cowboys (Monday) Lost by 7 2022 at Commanders (Sunday) Won by 8 2023 Cowboys (Thursday) Lost by 40 2023 49ers (Sunday) Lost by 18 2023 Seahawks (Monday)

Lost by 21 2024 Cowboys (Thursday) Lost by 5 2024 Bengals (Sunday) Lost by 10

Daniel Jones' career stats