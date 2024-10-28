daniel-jones-giants-usatsi.jpg
USATSI

Daniel Jones and the Giants are on prime time again on Monday, another chance for Giants fans to relieve the horrors of the first 15 prime-time games with Jones

Jones has a 1-14 record in prime-time games, the worst record by any quarterback since 1970 under the lights for nationally televised games. 

Worst prime-time records since 1970 among QBs with 10+ starts


W-LWin Pct

Daniel Jones

1-14

.071

Geno Smith

3-11

.214

Andy Dalton

6-21

.222

Jeff George

5-17

.227

Jones' only win in prime time was against the Commanders on December 2022, a 20-12 victory that ended on a questionable non-call -- potential pass interference on the Giants in the end zone on fourth down with the Commanders driving to tie the game. 

His lone win in prime time has long been forgotten as his struggles in the spotlight have hit new lows. Jones has gone seven straight prime-time games without accounting for a touchdown (either passing or rushing), the longest quarterback streak on record. 

His last prime-time touchdown was 1,071 days ago on Monday, and it was a pass to his offensive tackle Andrew Thomas

Here's that play:

It's been quite the drought. Jones has gone 359 plays since his last touchdown in prime time. 368 different players have scored in those games since Jones last did. 

Jones' problems in these spots have gotten so rough that his prime-time career now resembles the overall NFL career of Bryce Young, whose early struggles are well documented.

NFL Career Entering Week 8Daniel Jones in Prime TimeBryce Young Overall

W-L

1-14

2-16

Pass yards

3,017

3,180

Yards per attempt

5.7

5.4

Pass TD

12

11

Passer rating

71.0

70.3

So scoring a touchdown on Monday night in Pittsburgh would be one thing, winning would be another, especially on "Monday Night Football."

Jones is 0-7 in his career on "Monday Night Football," the worst record by any quarterback all-time. He was sacked 10 times and threw a 97-yard pick-six in his last game on Monday, which was in 2023 vs. the Seahawks.

Cover your eyes Giants' fans.

Here's Jones' entire prime-time career:

Daniel Jones' career in prime time

SeasonOpponentResult

2019

at Patriots (Thursday)

Lost by 21

2019

Cowboys (Monday)

Lost by 19

2020

Steelers (Monday)

Lost by 10

2020

at Eagles (Thursday)

Lost by 1

2020

Buccaneers (Monday)

Lost by 2

2021

at Commanders (Thursday)

Lost by 1

2021

at Chiefs (Monday)

Lost by 3

2021

at Buccaneers (Monday)

Lost by 20

2022

Cowboys (Monday)

Lost by 7

2022

at Commanders (Sunday)

Won by 8

2023

Cowboys (Thursday)

Lost by 40

202349ers (Sunday)Lost by 18
2023Seahawks (Monday)
Lost by 21
2024Cowboys (Thursday)Lost by 5
2024Bengals (Sunday)Lost by 10

Daniel Jones' career stats


Prime timeNot prime time

W-L

1-14

23-28-1

Pass TD-Int

12-20

52-24