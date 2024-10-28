Daniel Jones and the Giants are on prime time again on Monday, another chance for Giants fans to relieve the horrors of the first 15 prime-time games with Jones
Jones has a 1-14 record in prime-time games, the worst record by any quarterback since 1970 under the lights for nationally televised games.
Worst prime-time records since 1970 among QBs with 10+ starts
|W-L
|Win Pct
Daniel Jones
1-14
.071
3-11
.214
6-21
.222
Jeff George
5-17
.227
Jones' only win in prime time was against the Commanders on December 2022, a 20-12 victory that ended on a questionable non-call -- potential pass interference on the Giants in the end zone on fourth down with the Commanders driving to tie the game.
His lone win in prime time has long been forgotten as his struggles in the spotlight have hit new lows. Jones has gone seven straight prime-time games without accounting for a touchdown (either passing or rushing), the longest quarterback streak on record.
His last prime-time touchdown was 1,071 days ago on Monday, and it was a pass to his offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.
Here's that play:
ANDREW THOMAS.— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2021
WHAT A CATCH BY THE BIG MAN. #TogetherBlue @allforgod_55
📺: #NYGvsTB on ESPN
📱: https://t.co/aAVkp2ihhy pic.twitter.com/tdFUw9sj58
It's been quite the drought. Jones has gone 359 plays since his last touchdown in prime time. 368 different players have scored in those games since Jones last did.
Jones' problems in these spots have gotten so rough that his prime-time career now resembles the overall NFL career of Bryce Young, whose early struggles are well documented.
|NFL Career Entering Week 8
|Daniel Jones in Prime Time
|Bryce Young Overall
W-L
1-14
2-16
Pass yards
3,017
3,180
Yards per attempt
5.7
5.4
Pass TD
12
11
Passer rating
71.0
70.3
So scoring a touchdown on Monday night in Pittsburgh would be one thing, winning would be another, especially on "Monday Night Football."
Jones is 0-7 in his career on "Monday Night Football," the worst record by any quarterback all-time. He was sacked 10 times and threw a 97-yard pick-six in his last game on Monday, which was in 2023 vs. the Seahawks.
Cover your eyes Giants' fans.
DEVON WITHERSPOON 97-YARD PICK-6!— NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2023
📺: #SEAvsNYG on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/3ctCY8GbRh pic.twitter.com/UYoERSHHDq
Here's Jones' entire prime-time career:
Daniel Jones' career in prime time
|Season
|Opponent
|Result
2019
at Patriots (Thursday)
Lost by 21
2019
Cowboys (Monday)
Lost by 19
2020
Steelers (Monday)
Lost by 10
2020
at Eagles (Thursday)
Lost by 1
2020
Buccaneers (Monday)
Lost by 2
2021
at Commanders (Thursday)
Lost by 1
2021
at Chiefs (Monday)
Lost by 3
2021
at Buccaneers (Monday)
Lost by 20
2022
Cowboys (Monday)
Lost by 7
2022
at Commanders (Sunday)
Won by 8
2023
Cowboys (Thursday)
Lost by 40
|2023
|49ers (Sunday)
|Lost by 18
|2023
|Seahawks (Monday)
|Lost by 21
|2024
|Cowboys (Thursday)
|Lost by 5
|2024
|Bengals (Sunday)
|Lost by 10
Daniel Jones' career stats
|Prime time
|Not prime time
W-L
1-14
23-28-1
Pass TD-Int
12-20
52-24