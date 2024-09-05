The Philadelphia Eagles are slated to take on the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Friday, and Eagles cornerback Darius Slay made it clear he wasn't happy about having to play there. Slay criticized the NFL for having the Eagles and Packers play in Sao Paulo due to the fact that the crime rate is very high.

"Week 1, I'm looking forward to it, I can't wait," Darius Slay said on his "Big Play Slay" podcast. "But man, I do not want to go to Brazil, you want to know why? I'm here to tell you why. They already told us not to leave the hotel. They told us we can't do too much going on because the crime rate is crazy.

"I'm like, NFL why y'all wanna send us somewhere where the crime rate is this high and we out the country? You know, the first thing people are thinking is like some terror could possibly happen. I told my family do not come down there because I'm not going to be nowhere to be found. I'm going to be in the hotel chilling, minding my business, playing my game after a long 9½-hour flight."

The Eagles star cornerback later apologized for his comments regarding the Brazil game.

Slay has certainly been very outspoken regarding the situation, and his criticism is affecting another player that isn't even involved in Friday's contest.

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton has received the brunt of many tweets criticizing Slay on his X account. Slayton even took to X to clear up any confusion involving the two players, who share a similar name.

Slayton, who has 19 career touchdowns with the Giants, was pleading with Brazilian fans that he didn't have anything to do with the situation.

According to ESPN, the city of Sao Paulo has increased security prior to the showdown between the Eagles and Packers.