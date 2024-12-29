New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. put themselves in the NFL record books Sunday. They became just the third rookie duo in league history to top 1,000 yards from scrimmage, accomplishing this feat in their Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Nabers, who leads the team in receiving yards, hit 1,000 on the nose with a 31-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. Tracy later hit the milestone mark with a 40-yard rush.

The first two teammates to record 1,000 yards from scrimmage as rookies did so in 1960 as members of the Dallas Texans. Running back Abner Haynes finished the season with 1,451 yards and safety/flanker/halfback Johnny Robinson recorded 1,069 that year.

New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush and wide receiver Marques Colston were the second duo in league history to accomplish this feat, with 1,307 and 1,308 yards respectively in their 2006 rookie seasons.

Nabers also became just the third Giant to hit 100 receptions, joining Steve Smith (107 receptions in 2009) and Odell Beckham Jr. (101 in 2016). Nabers holds the franchise rookie record for catches and continues to add to it. Saquon Barkley and Beckham were previously tied for the record with 91 receptions.