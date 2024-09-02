Daniel Jones may or may not have the wholehearted support of New York Giants fans, or team decision-makers, for that matter. Inside the locker room, however, the embattled quarterback is one of the most respected players on the team, on Monday becoming one of New York's five captains for the 2024 season.

Captains are elected by player votes, meaning Jones was one of the highest vote-getters alongside left tackle Andrew Thomas, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, linebacker Bobby Okereke and long snapper Casey Kreiter. It marks the fifth straight year Jones has been named a captain, though his inclusion this year is notable considering the Giants reduced their total number of captains from 10 in 2023.

"This year there is [fewer] captains, so I think that holds a little bit more weight," Thomas said, per Giants.com. "Guys respect you a lot more."

Entering his sixth season with the Giants, Jones is looking to prove he still belongs as New York's short- and long-term starter under center. Despite inking a four-year, $160 million contract extension ahead of the 2023 season, the former first-round draft pick has come under heavy scrutiny for stretches of injury- and turnover-plagued play. Appearing in just six games before suffering a torn ACL in 2023, Jones also endured questions regarding his job security this offseason as Giants brass openly explored potential quarterback successors.