New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced Wednesday that Drew Lock will start at quarterback when the Giants host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, per ESPN. Tommy DeVito, who is still recovering from a forearm injury suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12, will be limited in practice.

DeVito served as the emergency third quarterback in the Giants' Thanksgiving loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He was officially listed as questionable to play leading up to the matchup, but did not travel with the team as he was reportedly undergoing further evaluation on his forearm.

Drew Lock NYG • QB • #2 CMP% 61.0 YDs 187 TD 0 INT 1

In the 27-20 loss to Dallas, Lock completed 21 of 32 passes for 178 yards and one interception which was returned for a touchdown. He also led the Giants with a career-high 57 rushing yards and a touchdown. Lock did engineer a 13-play, 70-yard touchdown drive on New York's first possession of the game, but after that came just one field goal until the fourth quarter.

Lock was passed over by DeVito on the QB depth chart when the Giants made the decision to bench former No. 6 overall pick Daniel Jones, and on Sunday, he will receive another chance to prove he's the best quarterback currently on roster. Lock is 6-5 as the starter in home games in his career, and 3-10 on the road.