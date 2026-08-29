With NFL cutdown day fast approaching, teams continue to make moves to finalize their 53-man rosters. The first notable move on Saturday was the Ravens trading defensive lineman C.J. Okoye to the Giants for a 2028 seventh-round pick, according to ESPN.

Okoye was traded hours after recovering a fumble during Baltimore's preseason win over the Commanders. During his first season in Baltimore, Okoye clearly made a good impression on John Harbaugh, who is embarking on his first season as Giants coach.

A native of Nigeria, the 24-year-old Okoye was part of the NFL's International Pathway Program. He broke into the NFL with the Chargers in 2023, and in his first preseason game, he sacked Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett in what was the first organized game of his professional life. Okoye was awarded the game ball afterward.

Okoye spent two years on the Chargers' practice squad before signing with Baltimore in 2025. He started the season on the practice squad but was promoted to the active roster in October. Okoye appeared in 13 games and registered 15 tackles and a pass breakup.

Who won the trade? Let's find out.

Giants: A-

The Giants get dinged a little bit because they probably could have acquired Okoye off waivers after he was released by the Ravens. That being said, the Giants deserve credit for being proactive in pursuing a player that Harbaugh clearly sees potential in. Instead of risking another team picking Okoye up on the waiver wire, the Giants made sure that Okoye would not hit the open market.

Overall, though, this is a good move by the Giants for several reasons. They acquired a young, promising player at limited cost who gives the Giants valuable depth at an important position. The best-case scenario is Okoye developing into an impact player who can help solidify New York's interior defensive line. If it doesn't work out that way, the Giants didn't spend much in the form of money or draft capital.

Ravens: B

The Ravens did their old coach a solid with this trade. Baltimore obviously wasn't planning on Okoye being part of their 53-man roster, and instead of releasing him and getting nothing in return, they chose to get something in return while reuniting him with his former coach. It's a rare trade situation where everyone wins.

Baltimore didn't receive a higher grade because they probably could have gotten a little more for Okoye, given the Giants' clear interest in acquiring him. They also chose to part ways with a promising player, which could hurt them if they suffer injuries on the defensive line this season.