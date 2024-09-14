NFC East rivals meet on Sunday looking for their first victory of 2024, the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders. The Giants lost at home last week to the Vikings, 28-6, while the Commanders were beaten soundly by the Buccaneers, 37-20. New York is 3-0-1 in the last four meetings, including wins of 14-7 and 31-19 last season.

Kickoff from the Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD is set for 1 p.m. ET. Washington is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Commanders vs. Giants odds, while the over/under for total points is 43. Before making any Giants vs. Commanders picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Giants vs. Commanders and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 2 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for spread, money line and over/under:

Giants vs. Commanders spread: Commanders -1.5

Giants vs. Commanders over/under: 43 points

Giants vs. Commanders money line: Commanders -126, Giants +107

Giants vs. Commanders picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Giants can cover

Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers looks to be a future NFL star, having caught five passes for 66 yards in his NFL debut. With better quarterback play, he is likely to be a major problem for defenses going forward. The sixth overall pick in April's NFL Draft may have the talent, but he wasn't helped by his quarterback play in Week 1 vs. Minnesota.

Quarterback Daniel Jones struggled once again, completing 22 of 42 passes for 186 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Since the beginning of 2023, Jones has played in seven games, throwing for seven interceptions with only two touchdown passes. Against a Washington secondary that surrendered 289 yards passing and four touchdowns to Baker Mayfield last week, Jones might have an opportunity to turn around his fortunes, ideally involving Nabers early and often. See which team to pick here.

Why the Commanders can cover

The second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, quarterback Jayden Daniels already is showing why Washington was so high on him coming into this season. Against Tampa Bay, he completed 17 of 24 passes for 184 yards, while rushing 16 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns. He is a dynamic playmaker who poses problems for defenses with both his legs and arm.

Washington's running back duo of Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler combined to catch seven passes for 101 yards from Daniels in the team's blowout loss. The two only combined for 50 yards rushing on 14 attempts, which will likely need to improve for Washington to succeed this week. Against the Vikings, New York surrendered 108 yards on 23 attempts to running backs, a number the Commanders will likely try to improve upon. See which team to pick here.

How to make Giants vs. Commanders picks

The model has simulated Giants vs. Commanders 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's Giants vs. Commanders pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Washington vs. New York on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Commanders vs. Giants spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 184-130 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.