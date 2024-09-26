Giants vs. Cowboys live updates: Inactives, game prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch 'TNF'

New York is looking to end a long losing streak against Dak Prescott

Week 4 in the NFL kicks off in East Rutherford where the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are duking it out on Thursday night. Both of these rivals entered this NFC East bout 1-2 on the season. Dallas dropped its second loss at home in as many weeks on Sunday after a 19-0 run in a fourth-quarter comeback attempt came up just short. New York, meanwhile, earned its first victory of the 2024 season on Sunday against the Browns in Cleveland. 

This has been a one-sided affair between these division foes as of late. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will be hoping that continues as the quarterback has won his last 12 starts against New York. Meanwhile, the Giants will be looking for Daniel Jones to shake off his prime-time jitters. In his last 13 games under the lights, Jones is 1-12 as a starter and has thrown more interceptions (18) than touchdowns (12). Again, the Giants will be hoping for better results than that as they attempt to get to .500. 

As this games unfolds, check out our live blog of Thursday's matchup below where you'll find instant analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.  

How to watch

  • Date: Thursday, Sept. 26 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)
  • Stream: Prime Video
  • Odds: Cowboys -5.5 | O/U 45 (SportsLine consensus)
Last time Giants beat Dak Prescott

Dec. 11, 2016 (Giants: won 10-7 at home)

  • Giants Starting QB: Eli Manning
  • Odell Beckham Jr. & Victor Cruz still played for Giants
  • Malik Nabers: 13 years old
  • Daniel Jones: sophomore at Duke
  • Brian Daboll: Patriots TE Coach
  • Joe Schoen: Dolphins Director of Player Personnel
  • Barack Obama: President of United States
Jeff Kerr
September 26, 2024, 11:46 PM
Sep. 26, 2024, 7:46 pm EDT
 
Daniel Jones is 1-12 in prime-time games (.077 win percentage), worst record since the merger. Andy Dalton is second at 6-21 (.222 win percentage)

Jeff Kerr
September 26, 2024, 11:34 PM
Sep. 26, 2024, 7:34 pm EDT
 
Daniel Jones is tied with Geno Smith for the worst record on "Thursday Night Football." Both Jones and Smith are 0-5. Jones can get his first "TNF" win tonight. 

Jeff Kerr
September 26, 2024, 11:20 PM
Sep. 26, 2024, 7:20 pm EDT
 
Good evening everyone. Big game tonight between the Giants and Cowboys. Let's start with the inactives. 

GIANTS 

CB Adoree' Jackson 

CB Dru Phillips 

S Anthony Johnson 

OLB Benton Whitley 

OLB Boogie Basham 

G Jake Kubas

QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB) 

COWBOYS 

S Markquese Bell 

CB Caelen Carson 

T Matt Waletzko 

WR Ryan Flournoy 

TE John Stephens 

DE Tyrus Wheat 

QB Trey Lance (3rd QB)

Jeff Kerr
September 26, 2024, 11:10 PM
Sep. 26, 2024, 7:10 pm EDT

