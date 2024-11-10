Giants vs. Panthers live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch Munich game

The New York Giants and Carolina Panthers kick off Sunday's Week 10 action on the international stage as the two NFC clubs are duking it out inside Allianz Arena in Germany.

Given that both of these teams enter Week 10 at 2-7, this head-to-head may mean more about the positioning at the 2025 NFL Draft rather than their position in the standings, but there are some intriguing storylines to follow. After coming back from being benched earlier in the year, Bryce Young is starting his third-consecutive game for the Panthers. Over his previous two starts, the former No. 1 overall pick has improved with his efficiency, which has endeared himself to the coaching staff enough for them to keep him under center.

Meanwhile, the Giants are looking to snap a four-game losing skid. To do that, they could lean on rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., who has 100 or more scrimmage yards in three of his last five games entering Week 10.

So, will the Giants get back in the win column with an international win? Or will Bryce Young continue his reclamation and head back to the U.S. victorious? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Sunday's contest. There, you'll find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Where to watch Giants at Panthers

Date: Sunday, Nov. 10 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Allianz Arena (Munich, Germany)

TV: NFL Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Giants -6.5 | O/U 40.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)