The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have one of the longest standing rivalries in NFL history, and the distain between the two teams and fanbases goes deep. New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams may be looking for a new team for the 2025 season, but there is one franchise's uniform he knows he won't be wearing next year, and that's all thanks to his previous years as a Packer.

Adams began his career in Green Bay as a second-round pick in 2014. He called Lambeau Field home until 2021, and even though he no longer represents the cheeseheads, that Packer pride still remains.

On "Up & Adams," Adams was asked if he would ever play for his former team's rival. The 31-year-old didn't hesitate, giving a direct and hard "no" when asked if he would ever play for the Bears.

When asked the question again and given a chance to reconsider, Adams didn't waiver, doubling down that being a Bear is not something he sees in his future.

"Never," the WR said. "I'm not playing much longer as it is, so on my last days in this league, after all I've been blessed with, I will not be going to Chicago.

"I respect everyone I play, but I'm not playing for the Bears. No."

Adam spent some time on the Raiders, joining them in 2021, after his stint with the Packers, but that relationship soiled. During the 2024 season, he made the move to New York, reuniting with his former Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The reunion hasn't been what Rogers and Adams had hoped it would be, with the Jets 4-10 and eliminated from playoff contention. Despite the losses far out numbering the wins, Adams doesn't regret joining the Jets, saying it's been a positive experience and he's enjoyed playing with someone he calls one of his favorite quarterbacks.

Adam's next move is still unclear, and he admitted that both Rodgers' future with the Jets as well as his contract situation will both impact his decision.