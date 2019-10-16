Here's why Rob Gronkowski saying he'll stay retired isn't convincing
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell discuss Rob Gronkowski's chances of returning to the Patriots
The New England Patriots have coasted to a 6-0 record this season and are one of only two undefeated teams left in the NFL. However, even with all of that success, the Patriots haven't received much production from the tight end position.
In a radio interview earlier this week, Rob Gronkowski revealed that he doesn't plan to return to the Patriots.
"I'll give an answer," Gronkowski said. "When I retired, I retired for a reason: because I needed to step away. So it would be a no. There it is. I never say no, because I've said no, and everyone's like, 'Yeah, he's kidding. He's coming back.' But it's a no. In my mind, that's how it is. It's a no."
On Wednesday, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell dove into Gronkowski's comments and admitted that they don't believe that Gronkowski will stay retired.
"That is the least convincing and confusing statement I've ever seen," Bell said about Gronkowski's remarks. "You know how you say no? You file the papers. You file the retirement papers."
The situation has become a topic of conversation after Patriots owner Robert Kraft revealed that Gronkowski hasn't submitted his retirement papers just yet.
"Tom Brady said he's not recruiting Gronk to come back," Kanell added. "I don't believe it. He's definitely texting him 'we could've used you today.' Those texts are going to start coming in more frequently as we get closer to December. I still saying in December he comes back."
In six games, Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse have combined to haul in nine receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown. After years of Gronkowski's Pro Bowl-level production, it's safe to say that the Patriots would welcome him back with open arms.
For now, it appears that Gronkowski doesn't seem interested in a comeback.
