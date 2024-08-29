The New England Patriots have their QB1. On Thursday, coach Jerod Mayo announced that it will be veteran Jacoby Brissett who'll lead the team as its starting quarterback for the 2024 season. That decision leaves No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye as the primary backup following a late summer surge that sparked a brief quarterback controversy. Not long after Mayo's press conference wrapped up, both quarterbacks were asked to react to the news.

"Excited," said Brissett said of being named the starter, via Pro Football Network. "Obviously, worked hard to get to this point. Excited for this journey that we're about to embark on."

This was seemingly the plan for New England from the get-go as Brissett took on a presumptive starter's workload and reps with the first team dating to the spring. When asked if he expected to win the job, Brissett echoed that sentiment, saying, "For sure. ... I was taking all the [starters] reps."

However, with Maye coming on strong to end the summer and outplaying Brissett in the preseason, it did bring about questions about whether or not the organization would hand the keys to the offense to the rookie right out of the shoot.

"I think we've both done a good job of competing, and I think we've both done a good job of helping each other out," Brissett said when asked about Maye. "And that doesn't change now. And I think we're, obviously, working together. ... The competition is still there; the helping of each other won't stop."

As for Maye, the rookie had a composed reaction to not winning the starting job.

"I wouldn't say disappointed," Maye said. "There's two ways to look at it. Obviously, I want to play, the competitive edge in me. At the same time, I understand the situation. Jacoby has been in the offense and got reps with the 1s all camp ... I feel like I left it all out there. No regrets."

Maye also commended Mayo for being "up front" when explaining the decision to go with Brissett.

"I don't think anything's changed," said Maye. "I came into this camp working and studying hard to be the starter, and I don't think that's gonna change. I'm just one play away, so just gotta be ready for all circumstances. Here to help Jacoby and keep the vibes in the quarterback room up."