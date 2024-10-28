The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered more than just a 30-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, as their top three wide receivers were injured. Christian Kirk suffered a broken collarbone while trying to make a catch downfield, Gabe Davis suffered a shoulder injury and rookie Brian Thomas Jr. suffered a chest injury, which may actually be a ribs issue.

According to NFL Media, Thomas will undergo an MRI on his ribs to determine his status for Week 9. The No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft led the Jaguars in receiving on Sunday with 60 yards and one touchdown on three receptions despite exiting the contest in the second half.

Thomas leads all rookies in receiving with 573 yards and five touchdowns on 33 receptions. His 575 receiving yards are tied with Garrett Wilson for sixth in the NFL. Thomas has also caught the most touchdowns through a player's first eight career games in Jaguars franchise history.

The Jaguars will need to add receivers to their active roster. As of now, Parker Washington and Tim Jones are the only healthy pass-catchers. The Jaguars are scheduled to take on the 5-2 Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday.