The hits keep coming for the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Friday, coach Doug Pederson announced that tight end Evan Engram will miss the remainder of the 2024 regular season due to a torn labrum that will require surgery. Pederson noted that Engram suffered the injury during the team's Week 14 win over the Tennessee Titans. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday before Pederson made the announcement.

"Unfortunately, we're going to lose Evan for the year," Pederson said, via Jaguars Wire. "After more MRI results, testing, and all that, he'll have a labrum to get fixed. So, he'll have surgery and fix the shoulder and miss the rest of the year."

This is the latest blow for a Jaguars team that has already lost its starting quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, who was put on the shelf due to an AC joint injury that will require surgery along with a concussion that he suffered against Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

Engram was limited to just nine games this season after previously missing time due to a hamstring injury. Despite that, the 30-year-old was second on the team with 47 receptions and third on the team with 365 receiving yards.

The former first-round pick of the New York Giants joined the Jaguars in 2022 after signing with the club in free agency. In July 2023, he agreed to a three-year, $41.25 million contract, which could come into play this offseason. In 2025, the final year of his deal, Engram's base salary jumps from $2 million this season to $14.7 million. Given that Jacksonville could be hitting the reset button as it enters Week 15 at 3-10, Engram's future in Jacksonville could be in doubt.