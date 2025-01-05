PHILADELPHIA -- Jalen Hurts has missed the last two games for the Philadelphia Eagles as the quarterback remains in the NFL's concussion protocol. Sunday's regular-season finale against the New York Giants, however, should be the last game Hurts misses before returning to action.

CBS Sports sideline reporter AJ Ross, covering the Eagles' Week 18 game against the Giants, said on "That Other Pregame Show" Hurts participated in the team's official walkthrough on Sunday -- meaning the Eagles quarterback is making progress through the league's five-step concussion protocol in order to return in time for the team's playoff opener next week.

Hurts has missed the last two games with a concussion, though he also did not have to play this week with the Eagles clinching the No. 2 seed and being eliminated from the race for home-field advantage. The Eagles are resting several starters this week, including Saquon Barkley, meaning Hurts wasn't expected to play this week even if he did clear the concussion protocol.

Hurts did take a good portion of the mental reps during Saturday's walkthrough as he watched Tanner McKee prepare to make his first start, according to Ross. The Eagles third-string quarterback threw for two touchdowns last week in relief for Kenny Pickett in Philadelphia's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Pickett, who played through last week's win with broken ribs, is active for Sunday's game.

Regardless of what happens this week, the Eagles are expected to have Hurts back for the playoff opener next weekend.