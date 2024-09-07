With Ja'Marr Chase's status already in question for Sunday's Week 1 showdown against the New England Patriots, the Cincinnati Bengals have now added an illness to Chase's designation for Sunday's game.

As noted above, the Bengals labeled Chase as questionable after he said he would decide whether or not he would play in Sunday's game. Now, it appears an illness may also play a role in whether or not the three-time Pro Bowler suits up against New England.

Chase spoke to the media following the Bengals' practice Friday for the first time since last season. Chase said a possible agreement regarding his contract is "in reach" and that his status for Sunday's game against the Patriots will be a game-time decision. Chase said he will "probably be limited" if he does suit up.

While his status for Sunday is up in the air, Chase said he will play this season even if he does not get a new contract. He has two years remaining on his rookie deal after his fifth-year option was picked up.

Regarding his contract, Chase clarified two things. He said he did not ask for an extension this offseason and that the Bengals told him he would get one. Chase also shut down the report that he wants a penny more than what Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson received in his recent extension making him the NFL's highest-paid wideout.

"If I wanna beat Justin, I'm gonna beat the shit out of Justin," Chase said of his former college teammate, via Cincinnati.com. "Not a penny, brother."

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 145 REC 100 REC YDs 1216 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Chase isn't the only Bengals wideout who may not face New England. Two-time 1,000-yard receiver Tee Higgins' has been labeled as doubtful for Sunday after he tweaked his hamstring during Thursday's practice.

Not having Chase and/or Higgins would hurt, but the Bengals wouldn't be out of options for quarterback Joe Burrow. Rookie Jermaine Burton has had an impressive summer. The same can be said of second-year wideout Andrei Iosivas. Cincinnati is also expecting significant contributions this summer from Charlie Jones, the speedy second-year wideout who missed most of his rookie season with an injury.

Wideout Trenton Irwin, running backs Zack Moss and Chase Brown, and tight ends Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample are also expected to have defined roles in the Bengals' passing attack this season.