The Dallas Cowboys were handed a crippling 47-9 loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions on Sunday. As a result, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones certainly isn't happy about his team's performance.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones revealed he's "sick" after Sunday's loss to the Lions, which landed on his birthday.

"You really think you're gonna sit here with a microphone and tell me all of the things that I've done wrong without going over the rights? Listen, we both know we're talking to a lot of great fans, a lot of great listeners," Jones said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "And I'm very sorry for what happened out there Sunday. I'm sick about what happened Sunday.

"... One of the stupidest things I've ever done, that anybody had ever analyzed was buy the Cowboys. It was an idiot that did that. So idiot things can turn into good decisions. Smart things can turn into bad decisions. The facts are when you make one, you don't really know if it's going to be good or not at the time. You want some conversation this morning, you're getting it."

The Cowboys began the 2024 season on the right foot with a convincing 33-17 win against the Cleveland Browns. Since then, Dallas has had its fair share of struggles.

Following the victory against the Brown, the Cowboys suffered back-to-back losses at the hands of the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens. The most alarming was the loss to the Saints in which the opposition racked up 35 first-half points, and ultimately claimed a 44-19 win against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys did get back on track with back-to-back wins against the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, but both came in narrow fashion. Dallas needed a game-winning touchdown in the final minute to beat the Steelers.

One of the biggest criticisms of the Cowboys is their lack of adding new weapons to the team in the offseason. Part of the reason for that was the fact that the team handed out lofty contract extensions to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott.

Even with those pieces in the fold for the foreseeable future, the Cowboys have had a very inconsistent start to the 2024 season. The team will have a bye in Week 7 and look to get back on track against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.