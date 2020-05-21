Jets 2020 schedule: Predicting every game, week-by-week odds, matchups, projections

There is new hope for New York Jets fans now that general manager Joe Douglas has put his stamp on the franchise with his first full offseason. When he got the job, Douglas made it clear that he would commit to building around quarterback Sam Darnold by improving his offensive line and the Jets took major strides in that regard during the 2020 offseason. There is still work to be done, but overall, New York's roster has improved heading into 2020 in a number of ways.

The Jets have already begun the process of embarking on their virtual organized team activities to kick things off with their 2020 roster, and as of now, the NFL still plans to start their regular season in September and to have training camp precede it. Time will tell if this plan will come to fruition -- it seems near-impossible to predict now. On the night of the NFL's schedule release, we broke down the Jets' strength of schedule, their toughest stretch, and more. Now, we decided to take the next step in breaking down the team's 2020 schedule.

Without further ado, here's a way-too-early week-by-week prediction for all 16 of the Jets' regular season games on the schedule, complete with over/under win totals for every opponent courtesy of William Hill Sports Book, as well as the Week 1 line. The Jets' O/U is 6.5:

Week 1 at Bills

Line: Bills -6.5

Opponent win total: O/U 9

Prediction: The Jets split their series with the Bills in 2019, pulling off a road upset and mustering just 19 points in the two games combined. The Bills continued to improve their defense this offseason, notably adding A.J. Epenesa to their pass rush, but their biggest upgrade came at wide receiver when they traded for Stefon Diggs. These moves have cultivated high expectations in Buffalo and they are projected to win 2.5 more games than the Jets. New York pulls off the upset by forcing a costly pick-six of Josh Allen in what amounts to another low-scoring game. The Bills' passing attack falls short as both Allen and Diggs need time to build a stronger rapport. Jets win 16-13

Projected record: 1-0

Week 2 vs. 49ers

Line: 49ers -5.5

Opponent win total: O/U 10.5

Prediction: Things won't be easy against the defending NFC champions after they added another explosive element to the offense in first-round wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The Jets haven't done enough at the cornerback position to keep up in man coverage and if they don't use extra defenders to stop the run, the 49ers will control the entire game. This one gets out of hand before the fourth quarter. 49ers win 31-6

Projected record: 1-1

Week 3 at Colts

Opponent win total: O/U 9

Prediction: During his rookie season, in the sixth game of his career, with a pretty terrible supporting cast around him, Darnold had one of the most efficient games of his career. Darnold completed 80% of his passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns. The Colts will enter 2020 with the same zone-heavy defense, and although they've made upgrades since 2018, I would argue New York's upgrades on the offensive side of the ball outweigh them. I expect Darnold to find success in 2020 and the Jets to pull a surprising off upset here. Jets win 24-21

Projected record: 2-1

Week 4 vs. Broncos (TNF)

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

Prediction: Denver's defense has been on the slow decline since their last Super Bowl appearance and it's certainly possible Bradley Chubb (recovering from ACL) won't be 100 percent in time for this game. Riding a high from their upset over the Colts, the Jets win a hard-fought battle at MetLife Stadium -- home teams have an advantage in Thursday games on short rest. Drew Lock struggles and this game is uglier than the final score thanks to turnovers and one defensive touchdown. Jets win 24-10

Projected record: 3-1

Week 5 vs. Cardinals

Opponent win total: O/U 8

Prediction: Arizona carries a lot of hype into 2020 after trading for DeAndre Hopkins, but are we putting too much weight in the acquisition of a wide receiver? On the flip side, it often takes time for a quarterback and receiver to develop a rapport. More importantly, any wide receiver needs the protection up front to be sound. Arizona's offensive system was held back in 2019 by the offensive line and it could take longer than four weeks to gel. New York's blitz-heavy play calling mix gets the best of Kyler Murray in this one. Jets win 20-17

Projected record: 4-1

Week 6 at Chargers

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

Prediction: Is everyone sleeping on the Chargers? It sure seems like it from my vantage point. With a now fully healthy Derwin James and adding freakish linebacker Kenneth Murray (who is a perfect schematic fit) to the defense, the Chargers could easily boast a top-five unit. On the flip side, Tyrod Taylor is underrated and his rushing threat will help the offense move the chains and control the clock. This one gets ugly for Darnold and the offense fast. Chargers win 23-6

Projected record: 4-2

Week 7 vs. Bills

Opponent win total: O/U 9

Prediction: Just as was the case in 2019, these teams split the series while both winning on the road. By Week 7, the Allen-Diggs connection is starting to cook and all it takes is a few big plays against New York's overmatched secondary to take home this game at MetLife Stadium. Bills win 20-6

Projected record: 4-3

Week 8 at Chiefs

Opponent win total: O/U 11.5

Prediction: It's never easy to defeat the Chiefs and that task becomes even more difficult at Arrowhead Stadium. Williams' aggressive defense gets caught with their hand in the cookie jar a couple of times too many in this game and it gets out of hand fast. Chiefs win 38-14

Projected record: 4-4

Week 9 vs. Patriots (Monday Night Football)

Opponent win total: O/U 9

Prediction: The Patriots have been a thorn in the Jets' side ever since they knocked Drew Bledsoe out of a game and Tom Brady replaced him. Now Brady is finally gone, but I wouldn't expect things to get much easier against New England for as long as Bill Belichick remains. While it won't be easy to defeat them, it won't be impossible, and the Patriots are more likely to be in a dog fight to make the postseason than run away with the division like in past years. In an ugly game on primetime, the Jets pull out a close one with an overtime victory thanks to a costly mistake by Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Jets win 16-13 in overtime.

Projected record: 5-4

Week 10 at Dolphins

Opponent win total: O/U 6

Prediction: The Dolphins have done everything in their power to revamp their defense in Brian Flores' image -- built from the "Patriots way" of defense. The Patriots way means a whole lot of nickel and sub-packages, bear fronts, 3-3-5 looks, and a philosophy that is stresses pass coverage over pass rushers and creating pressure without a true alpha edge rusher. One look at how much salary cap space Miami has allocated to the defensive back positions says it all. Miami's defense has an excellent chance to make the jump in 2020 and this is a unit that will improve as the season moves forward. They have the edge in this game. Dolphins win 17-13

Projected record: 5-5

Week 12 vs. Dolphins

Opponent win total: O/U 6

Prediction: The Jets get on track after their bye week in another close matchup against the Dolphins. This time, home-field advantage proves true but in reality, the Jets benefit from having the bye week to heal up for the stretch run. Jets win 27-10

Projected record: 6-5

Week 13 vs. Raiders

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

Prediction: This season should be the end of Derek Carr's run with the Raiders, but if he makes it this far, he's going to have trouble with Williams' defense after the team travels cross-country for an early-window start. The Raiders may be a better team than the Jets in 2020, but they come out sluggish in this spot and New York will take advantage. Jets win 30-20

Projected record: 7-5

Week 14 at Seahawks

Opponent win total: O/U 9.5

Prediction: A late-season game in Seattle is a death sentence for most teams -- especially those traveling cross-country to take on Russell Wilson's squad. This one gets out of hand early. Seahawks win 38-17

Projected record: 7-6

Week 15 at Rams

Opponent win total: O/U 8.5

Prediction: The Rams have issues on the offensive front that won't go away after they used their only Days 1 and 2 draft picks on skill position players, but they also have a dominant defense from the past two seasons largely intact. Their defense proves too much to overcome in this game. Rams win 20-10

Projected record: 7-7

Week 16 vs. Browns

Opponent win total: O/U 8.5

Prediction: The Browns will move forward with Kevin Stefanki's zone-blocking system -- one based on the Shanahan principles -- and this will mesh very nicely with the improvements they made on the offensive line this offseason (Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills). Odell Beckham Jr. took it up another level in his return to MetLife Stadium last year and he will do the same in this matchup. Browns win 27-17

Projected record: 7-8

Week 17 at Patriots

Opponent win total: O/U 9

Prediction: The Patriots will be at their best late in the season while making a push for a playoff spot and after having more time to get used to the personnel changes they underwent on both sides of the ball this offseason. Patriots win 23-10

Projected record: 7-9