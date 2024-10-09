One day after the New York Jets abruptly fired head coach Robert Saleh, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has opened up on the team's decision, telling "The Pat McAfee Show" he "resents" speculation that he had a hand in the move, calling the notion "ridiculous" and "patently false," while emphasizing that the Jets "needed change" regardless of Saleh's standing in the "tough business" of the NFL.

"I love Coach Saleh," Rodgers said, calling the dismissed coach a "fantastic human being" and family man. "We have a very solid relationship. We have since I met him in 2021. ... He was a big reason why I came to the Jets. ... Anybody who's championing this decision, I would just appeal to the humanity of the situation. ... I resent any of those accusations [that I wanted him fired], because they're patently false. It's interesting the amount of power that people think that I have. ... I love Robert."

Rodgers confirmed he spoke directly with Jets owner Woody Johnson the night before Saleh's dismissal, but suggested his phone call was centered on his physical well-being after Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London, where the former NFL MVP suffered a low ankle sprain.

"At that point," Rodgers said, "Woody [had] no obligation to let me know of his plans."

Asked if he and fellow Jets players were "blindsided" by Saleh's firing, Rodgers didn't specifically confirm as much, saying instead that "everybody was feeling for Robert and worried about him." The quarterback proceeded to note that his relationship with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, whom Saleh considered firing before his own dismissal, "always has been and always will be [great]." Rodgers also expressed support for interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, suggesting that change was inevitable for the 2-3 Jets.

"I wanna do what's best for the team, and we're throwing our support behind Coach Ulbrich and whatever he believes is best for the team," Rodgers said. "I expect a steady hand from him and great leadership. ... There has to be some change ... We need, as players, to take accountability for what's happening. ... [It makes you think] if I'd played better on Sunday, this doesn't happen. ... It's on us as players now. ... We need to be accountable for our performances. We gotta fix that part.

"Thank you to Robert," Rodgers continued in closing. "Thanks for bringing me in and getting onboard with that. I'm thankful for Robert. I'm thankful for his leadership for our team. ... Just remember there's a human side to this. There's a family and an extended family that's really hurt. ... [Now] we're gonna stand by Brich, and we have a lot to play for. ... Today's about moving forward and embracing the changes that are coming, the changes that have been made."