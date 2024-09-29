New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted this week his surgically repaired Achilles is still giving him "some difficulties" to start the 2024 NFL season. Sunday didn't necessarily do his left leg any favors, as the former NFL MVP told reporters after a 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos that he was "banged up a little bit," with head coach Robert Saleh chalking up the quarterback's late limp to "wear and tear."

The former was initially slow to get up after having his legs wrapped up on a late sack against the Broncos. He then showed a limp while remaining in the rain-soaked contest.

Both Rodgers and Saleh suggested afterward the quarterback shouldn't be affected long-term, however. Rodgers, in fact, put more emphasis on the offense's failure to meet expectations against the Broncos.

"I can't say I had a spectacular game," Rodgers told reporters, per NBC Sports. "I missed some throws. The weather sucked, but so did some of my throws. ... When your defense holds them to 10, you've got to win the game 100% of the time. So that's on the offense. That's on me. Not good enough."