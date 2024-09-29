The New York Giants and New York Jets made history this week, but not in the way they wanted, as both teams failed to score a touchdown at home in Week 4.

The Giants (1-3) played on Thursday night and lost 20-15 in a divisional matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Giants new kicker Greg Joseph kicked five field goals, but that was all the offense could muster.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones went 29 of 40 for 281 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

The Jets dropped a 10-9 game to the Denver Broncos on Sunday and only managed three field goals against the Denver defense. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are now 2-2.

Rodgers went 24 of 42 with 225 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

This is the 57th time these teams have both played at home in the same stadium in the same week. The Jets and Giants have shared a stadium since 1984. They played at Giants Stadium from 1984 to 2009 and have played at MetLife Stadium since 2010.

The Jets play the Minnesota Vikings in London next week. The Giants are headed to Seattle to face the Seahawks next week.